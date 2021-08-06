Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Facebook Inc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FB   US30303M1027

FACEBOOK INC

(FB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Amazon orders all U.S. employees to mask up at work

08/06/2021 | 11:21pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Amazon will require all of its U.S. employees to wear a mask at work regardless of their vaccination status.

The move follows a surge in COVID-19 cases due to the highly contagious Delta variant.

The U.S. public health agency revised its guidelines for mask wearing last month, saying that even fully vaccinated individuals should wear one in certain settings.

In a statement, Amazon said it was following the government guidance and working closely with leading medical healthcare professionals to keep workers safe.

Amazon has also postponed its return to work guidance for its corporate employees till January next year.

Other companies are taking similar measures to tighten their defenses against COVID-19.

Alphabet's Google has extended its work from home policy through to October.

Facebook requires all of its U.S. employees to get vaccinated to step into offices.

And Twitter has said it will close workspaces it already had reopened.

According to a Reuters tally, coronavirus cases worldwide surpassed 200 million this week.

As of Thursday, U.S. cases stood at over 35 million.


© Reuters 2021
All news about FACEBOOK INC
08/06AMAZON COM : orders all U.S. employees to mask up at work
RE
08/06ANALYSIS : Where will yields go? Investors weigh U.S. jobs data against Delta fe..
RE
08/06Robinhood shares dive 27.6%; filing sparks worries early investors could sell
RE
08/06AMAZON COM : orders all U.S. employees to mask up at work
RE
08/06Apple to roll out photo checking system on country-by-country basis
RE
08/06Factbox-Major U.S. companies making masks, vaccines mandatory
RE
08/06GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Pirelli, Nintendo, Novavax, Amazon, HelloFresh
08/06WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : What higher-than-expected July jobs data means for ..
08/06BEAZLEY : Insurers worry about COVID-19 discrimination claims as workers return ..
RE
08/06MARKET CHATTER : Italy To Unveil New Rules To Aid Publishers Earn Just Share For..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FACEBOOK INC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 119 B - -
Net income 2021 40 608 M - -
Net cash 2021 78 939 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 25,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 025 B 1 025 B -
EV / Sales 2021 7,93x
EV / Sales 2022 6,51x
Nbr of Employees 63 404
Free-Float 84,0%
Chart FACEBOOK INC
Duration : Period :
Facebook Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 49
Last Close Price 362,97 $
Average target price 413,74 $
Spread / Average Target 14,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FACEBOOK INC33.08%1 023 374
TWITTER, INC.27.94%55 167
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY0.00%47 663
MATCH GROUP, INC.-3.16%39 620
BUMBLE INC.0.00%5 748
NEW WORK SE-7.14%1 690