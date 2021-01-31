Log in
FACEBOOK INC

01/29 04:00:01 pm
258.33 USD   -2.52%
As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

01/31/2021 | 11:24pm EST
A person walks past a Microsoft store in New York

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Software giant Microsoft Corp is confident its search product Bing can fill the gap in Australia if Google pulls its search over required payments to media outlets, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Monday.

Australia has introduced laws that would force internet giant Google and social media heavyweight Facebook Inc to negotiate payments to domestic media outlets whose content links drive traffic to their platforms.

However, the Big Tech firms have called the laws unworkable and said last month they would withdraw key services from Australia if the regulations went ahead. Those services include Google's search engine, which has 94% of the country's search market, according to industry data.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has since spoken with Morrison about the new rules, the tech company told Reuters, and on Monday, Morrison said the software company was ready to grow the presence of its search tool Bing, the distant No. 2 player.

"I can tell you, Microsoft's pretty confident, when I spoke to Satya," Morrison told reporters in Canberra, without giving further detail of the conversation.

"We just want the rules in the digital world to be the same that exist in the real world, in the physical world," Morrison added.

A Microsoft spokeswoman confirmed the discussion took place but declined to comment, because the company was not directly involved in the laws.

"We recognise the importance of a vibrant media sector and public interest journalism in a democracy and we recognise the challenges the media sector has faced over many years through changing business models and consumer preferences," the spokeswoman said.

A Google representative was not immediately available for comment.

A day earlier, Australian treasurer Josh Frydenberg said Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg had requested a meeting over the law, and that they had talked, but that he would not back down on the change.

(Reporting by Byron Kaye. Editing by Gerry Doyle)


© Reuters 2021
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. -1.39% 1827.36 Delayed Quote.4.26%
FACEBOOK INC -2.52% 258.33 Delayed Quote.-5.43%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -2.92% 231.96 Delayed Quote.4.29%
VIBRANT GROUP LIMITED -8.49% 0.097 End-of-day quote.2.11%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 107 B - -
Net income 2021 32 494 M - -
Net cash 2021 80 085 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 23,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 736 B 736 B -
EV / Sales 2021 6,10x
EV / Sales 2022 4,90x
Nbr of Employees 58 604
Free-Float 83,8%
