Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Facebook Inc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FB   US30303M1027

FACEBOOK INC

(FB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Bank regulators plan 'conservative' capital rule for bitcoin

06/10/2021 | 06:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Illustration of Bitcoin

LONDON (Reuters) - Banks must set aside enough capital to cover losses on any bitcoin holdings in full, global banking regulators proposed on Thursday, in a "conservative" step that could prevent widescale use of the cryptocurrency by major lenders.

The Basel Committee on Banking Supervision, made up of regulators from the world's leading financial centres, proposed a twin approach to capital requirements for cryptoassets held by banks in its first bespoke rule for the nascent sector.

El Salvador has become the world's first country to adopt bitcoin as legal tender even though central banks globally have repeatedly warned that investors in the cryptocurrency must be ready to lose all their money.

Major economies including China and the United States have signalled in recent weeks a tougher approach, while developing plans to develop their own central bank digital currencies.

The Swiss-based Basel committee said in a public consultation paper that while bank exposures to cryptoassets are limited, their continued growth could increase risks to global financial stability if capital requirements are not introduced.

Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are currently worth around $1.6 trillion globally, which is still tiny compared with bank holdings of loans, derivatives and other major assets.

Basel's rules require banks to assign "risk weightings" to different types of assets on their books, with these totted up to determine overall capital requirements.

For cryptoassets, Basel is proposing two broad groups.

The first includes certain tokenised traditional assets and stablecoins which would come under existing rules and treated in the same way as bonds, loans, deposits, equities or commodities.

This means the weighting could range between 0% for a tokenised sovereign bond to 1,250% or full value of asset covered by capital.

The value of stablecoins and other group 1 crypto-assets are tied to a traditional asset, such as the dollar in the case of Facebook's proposed Diem stablecoin.

Nevertheless, given cryptoassets are based on new and rapidly evolving technology like blockchain, this poses a potentially increased likelihood of operational risks which need an "add-on" capital charge for all types, Basel said.

'UNIQUE RISKS'

The second group includes cryptocurrencies like bitcoin that would be subject to a new "conservative prudential treatment" with a risk-weighting of 1,250% because of their "unique risks".

Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are not linked to any underlying asset.

Under Basel rules, a 1,250% risk weight translates into banks having to hold capital at least equal in value to their exposures to bitcoin or other group 2 cryptoassets.

"The capital will be sufficient to absorb a full write-off of the cryptoasset exposures without exposing depositors and other senior creditors of the banks to a loss," it added.

Few other assets that have such conservative treatment under Basel's existing rules, and include investments in funds or securitisations where banks do not have sufficient information about their underlying exposures.

The value of bitcoin has swung wildly, hitting a record high of around $64,895 in mid-April, before slumping to around $36,834 on Thursday.

Banks' appetite for cryptocurrencies varies, with HSBC saying it has no plans for a cryptocurrency trading desk because the digital coins are too volatile. Goldman Sachs restarted its crypto trading desk in March.

Basel said that given the rapidly evolving nature of cryptoassets, a further public consultation on capital requirements is likely before final rules are published.

Central bank digital currencies are not included in its proposals.

(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Rachel Armstrong and Alexander Smith)

By Huw Jones


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BITCOIN - EURO 2.14% 31402.64 Real-time Quote.16.41%
BITCOIN - UNITED STATES DOLLAR 2.15% 38236.56 Real-time Quote.15.83%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.11% 1.4095 Delayed Quote.3.47%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.10% 0.8253 Delayed Quote.5.09%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.08% 1.21603 Delayed Quote.-0.36%
FACEBOOK INC -1.03% 330.25 Delayed Quote.20.90%
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC 0.27% 439.75 Delayed Quote.15.64%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.11% 0.013687 Delayed Quote.0.15%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.20% 0.7182 Delayed Quote.0.13%
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. -0.50% 382.78 Delayed Quote.45.15%
All news about FACEBOOK INC
06:08aFACEBOOK  : Bank regulators plan 'conservative' capital rule for bitcoin
RE
02:00aPRESS RELEASE : Pfizer and BioNTech to Provide 500 -2-
DJ
12:06aFACEBOOK  : and Leading Health Organizations Form Alliance for Advancing Health ..
PU
06/09FACEBOOK  : Let's Get Vaccinated So We Can Come Back Together
PU
06/09Top U.S. antitrust lawmaker targets Big Tech with new bills -sources
RE
06/09Facebook's global ads chief Everson leaves company
RE
06/09Communications Services Shares Slip in Quiet Trading -- Communications Servic..
DJ
06/09FACEBOOK  : Nigeria demands social media firms get local licence
RE
06/09Facebook says on track to reopen all U.S. offices by October
RE
06/09FACEBOOK  : Social media companies operating in Nigeria must register local enti..
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 115 B - -
Net income 2021 37 732 M - -
Net cash 2021 84 017 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 25,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 936 B 936 B -
EV / Sales 2021 7,39x
EV / Sales 2022 6,00x
Nbr of Employees 60 654
Free-Float 83,9%
Chart FACEBOOK INC
Duration : Period :
Facebook Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 53
Average target price 384,54 $
Last Close Price 330,25 $
Spread / Highest target 39,3%
Spread / Average Target 16,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK INC20.90%936 412
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY0.00%109 009
TWITTER, INC.10.27%47 538
MATCH GROUP, INC.-6.23%38 317
BUMBLE INC.0.00%5 530
NEW WORK SE-13.39%1 661