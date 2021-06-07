Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Facebook Inc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FB   US30303M1027

FACEBOOK INC

(FB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Big tech supports global tax, but wants digital services levies axed

06/07/2021 | 05:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The logos of Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. tech giants could benefit from the agreement of the Group of Seven rich countries' agreement to create a global minimum 15% corporate tax rate if the final deal also scraps increasingly popular digital services taxes, according to industry lobbyists.

The deal, reached Saturday, was designed to reduce companies' incentives to shift profits to low-tax offshore havens and could bring hundreds of billions of dollars into government coffers.

The statement on the U.S. Treasury Department website touting the deal also discusses the "removal of all Digital Services Taxes, and other relevant similar measures, on all companies."

Facebook Inc was quick to praise the deal, and Alphabet Inc's Google followed suit: "We strongly support the work being done to update international tax rules. We hope countries continue to work together to ensure a balanced and durable agreement will be finalized soon," said spokesman Jose Castaneda.

The industry wants levies like France's 3% tax on certain online revenues removed. In 2019, France applied a 3% levy on digital services revenue earned in France by companies with revenues of more than 25 million euros there and 750 million euros worldwide. It suspended collection in early 2020 while negotiations were underway on international tax rules.

Levied on revenue rather than profit, the taxes have become an increasingly popular way for countries to balance their budgets, said Matthew Schruers, president of the Computer and Communications Industry Association. CCIA members include Facebook, Google and Twitter.

He noted that the communique over the weekend set expectations that digital services taxes will be repealed. "Companies are supportive of these global tax talks and the minimum tax is the price of tax certainty."

Adam Kovacevich of the Chamber of Progress, whose partner companies include Amazon.com Inc, Facebook and Twitter Inc, agreed, saying that big companies had been targeted for the past five to 10 years by "discriminatory digital services taxes" and wanted a different system for taxing corporations.

NetChoice, which also has Facebook and Google among its members, had a different view.

"More taxes means higher costs for consumers and less R&D spending, at the same time the administration and Congress are clamoring for more R&D to compete with China," President Steve DelBianco said in a statement.

DelBianco was unimpressed with the possibility of the deal scrapping digital services taxes. "That 15% tax is a floor -- not a ceiling, and it's not likely to stop European governments from enacting new digital taxes and taking antitrust action to hurt U.S. companies."

(Reporting by Diane Bartz; additional reporting by Paresh Dave; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

By Diane Bartz


© Reuters 2021
All news about FACEBOOK INC
05:32pUS Stocks Mixed Monday as Dow Slips, Nasdaq Rises
MT
05:30pCLOSE UPDATE : US Stocks Start Week Mostly Lower as Investors Continue to Weigh ..
MT
05:03pApple adds virtual IDs on iPhone, video plans that rival Zoom, Teams
RE
04:52pFB FINANCIAL  : Vice Chairman Selling 2.5 Million Shares Through Upcoming Second..
MT
04:22pIGM BIOSCIENCES  : COVID SCIENCE-New antibody drug shows promise in mouse study;..
RE
03:31pApple's Tim Cook Kicks Off WWDC by Doubling Down on Privacy -- 2nd Update
DJ
03:30pGoogle to change global advertising practices in landmark antitrust deal
RE
01:57pApple's Tim Cook Kicks Off WWDC by Doubling Down on Privacy -- Update
DJ
01:35pShares Slip in Midday Trading With DJIA, S&P in Red; Nasdaq Holds Slight Gain
MT
01:27pAPPLE  : Ahead of Apple's developer conference, Facebook says it won't charge cr..
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 115 B - -
Net income 2021 37 732 M - -
Net cash 2021 84 017 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 25,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 937 B 937 B -
EV / Sales 2021 7,39x
EV / Sales 2022 6,00x
Nbr of Employees 60 654
Free-Float 83,9%
Chart FACEBOOK INC
Duration : Period :
Facebook Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 53
Average target price 384,54 $
Last Close Price 330,35 $
Spread / Highest target 39,2%
Spread / Average Target 16,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK INC20.94%936 696
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY0.00%110 667
TWITTER, INC.8.96%46 972
MATCH GROUP, INC.-8.77%37 279
BUMBLE INC.0.00%5 597
NEW WORK SE-14.11%1 645