Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Facebook Inc    FB

FACEBOOK INC

(FB)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 02/10 02:02:50 pm
270.285 USD   +0.31%
07:58aFacebook building Clubhouse-like audio chat product - New York Times
RE
07:41aCOVID, climate, tax feature at first post-Trump G7 talks
RE
07:23aFACEBOOK : building audio chat product - New York Times
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

COVID, climate, tax feature at first post-Trump G7 talks

02/10/2021 | 01:41pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: G7 summit in Biarritz

LONDON (Reuters) - The new administration of U.S. President Joe Biden joins international talks on the global economy this week with other rich nations expecting a decisive break from the "America First" nationalism of Donald Trump.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will join Friday's online meeting with her Group of Seven (G7) peers at which they are likely to renew promises to pursue huge stimulus programmes to aid the economic recovery from COVID-19.

The meeting, the first G7 encounter since Biden took office, will also seek to breathe new life into long-running efforts to solve the problem of how to tax giant digital firms, many of them American such as Amazon and Google.

That is seen as test case of Washington's renewed engagement after Trump effectively blocked any deal.

Britain, which is chairing the meeting, has said the talks will provide to chance to find "global solutions" to the hammer blow dealt to the world's economy by the pandemic.

A G7 source said officials would discuss "how best to shape and respond to the phases of the global recovery from COVID-19" including support for workers and businesses in the near term while ensuring fiscal sustainability in the long term.

Other aides said there would be a discussion on coordinating fiscal stimulus among the G7 countries, which aside from the United States and Britain include Japan, France, Germany, Italy and Canada. They will also be joined by the heads of their national central banks and the European Central Bank.

Biden has proposed a further $1.9 trillion in spending and tax cuts on top of Trump's $4 trillion. British finance minister Rishi Sunak is expected to say in March that he will borrow yet more money - after racking up the biggest ever peacetime deficit - while promising to fix the public finances after the crisis.

The G7 source said the meeting would also discuss support for vulnerable countries to aid the global recovery.

Britain was likely to issue a statement after the meeting, the source said.

DIGITAL TAX

The meeting comes as much of the global economy continues to reel from the impact of lockdowns although vaccination programmes are raising the prospect of recovery later this year.

The different pace of the rollouts is likely to mean some regions lag behind, with the euro zone at particular risk of a slow recovery.

Britain wants to make climate change and biodiversity loss a top priority of it G7 presidency ahead of the COP26 conference it is due to host in November.

There could also be some signs of progress on how to sort the rules for taxing cross-border commerce.

Nearly 140 countries are negotiating the first update in a generation to the rules for taxing cross-border commerce, to account for the emergence of big digital companies like Google, Apple and Facebook.

Biden is seen as more open to a deal and some involved in the talks believe an agreement is within grasp this year.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is due to host the first in-person summit of G7 leaders in nearly two years in June in a seaside village in Cornwall, southwestern England, to discuss rebuilding from the pandemic and climate change.

(This story corrects to show statement will be from UK, not joint G7 statement in 10th paragraph)

(Additional reporting by Jan Strupczewski; Writing by William Schomberg, editing by David Milliken, Mark John and Toby Chopra)

By William Schomberg


© Reuters 2021
All news about FACEBOOK INC
07:58aFacebook building Clubhouse-like audio chat product - New York Times
RE
07:41aCOVID, climate, tax feature at first post-Trump G7 talks
RE
07:23aFACEBOOK : building audio chat product - New York Times
RE
07:15aFACEBOOK : Is Said To Be Building A Product To Compete With Clubhouse- NYT
RE
07:12aSTREET COLOR : Facebook Reportedly Working on Audio Chat Product Similar to Club..
MT
07:11aBank of Canada accelerates work on digital currency amid pandemic
RE
06:01aFACEBOOK : to try limiting political content users see in news feeds
AQ
05:43aFACEBOOK : Moves to Muffle Politics on Its Platform -- Update
DJ
05:05aEU privacy agency urges more safeguards to curb U.S. tech giants
RE
04:18aFACEBOOK : EU countries agree joint stance ahead of WhatsApp, Skype privacy talk..
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 108 B - -
Net income 2021 32 660 M - -
Net cash 2021 80 085 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 23,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 767 B 767 B -
EV / Sales 2021 6,39x
EV / Sales 2022 5,11x
Nbr of Employees 58 604
Free-Float 83,9%
Chart FACEBOOK INC
Duration : Period :
Facebook Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 51
Average target price 336,89 $
Last Close Price 269,45 $
Spread / Highest target 39,2%
Spread / Average Target 25,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK INC-1.36%767 305
TWITTER10.56%47 498
MATCH GROUP, INC.5.08%42 482
LINE CORPORATION0.00%12 518
SINA CORPORATION1.58%2 572
NEW WORK SE-17.14%1 577
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ