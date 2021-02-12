Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Facebook Inc    FB

FACEBOOK INC

(FB)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 02/12 03:30:41 pm
269.315 USD   -0.40%
08:57aCELEBRATING BLACK MOVEMENTS : Black Health Matters
PU
07:20aPilloried in Washington, firebrand Marjorie Taylor Greene is loved back home
RE
05:39aMyanmar businesses criticise junta cyber law plans
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Celebrating Black Movements: Black Health Matters

02/12/2021 | 02:57pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The movements created by the Black community are constantly making waves around the world. From Black creators, organizers to athletes and entrepreneurs - black community leaders have harnessed their purpose and passion to redefine the future. Together, they are building a rich and diverse legacy that transcends time.

We are inspired by their words and celebrate their stories, shared across our platforms daily, and want to highlight two individuals who are writing Black History.

Supporting Black Families

Na'imah Delpeche is writing Black History as a doula every day. Black women disproportionately face complications during pregnancy and childbirth and doulas are invaluable leaders in the Black Health Matters movement. For over 16 years, Na'imah's role as a doula has been critical in providing mothers with physical and emotional comfort, support and guidance in birthing.

[Link]

While so much of her work is advocating for the mother and the baby, Na'imah also creates a transformational environment for men to step into fatherhood. She describes the mother as the doer, and the father as the receiver - and there is power in that ritual. In society, Nai'imah explains, men feel most valued when they are active participants. But here they are the witnesser, the observer, the recipient - holding space for new life.

'When you talk about boys being vulnerable and girls feeling empowered, it starts then, like that very moment. You build different parents. You build different men. You build different babies.'

Outside of birthing, Na'imah is continually educating on the importance of Black maternal health on her Instagram.

Supporting Black Mental Health

Ashley McGirt is writing Black History by progressing free mental health for the Black community. Ashley started the Washington Therapy Fund Foundation to help eliminate barriers to Black healing.

[Link]

Through the Black Health Matters movement, Ashley is carving out space for Black voices to be heard daily. Through her Facebook Page, she shares tips and services that empower people of color through mental health education and radical self-love.

'We all need to heal, and it's a constant, continuous journey. My clients always ask me, 'So Ashley, when will I be fixed?' Well for one, you're not even broken. It's how do you deal with the pieces that you've been given? How do you navigate those pieces because you're already whole? And how do you continue to go about in this world that was not necessarily designed for yourself?'

These movements are celebrations of abundance, healing and growth. As we follow these stories we are inspired by the community leaders who use their voice on our platforms to honor traditions and cultivate new ones. Discover more about Black Health Matters at about.fb.com/community.

Disclaimer

Facebook Inc. published this content on 12 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 February 2021 19:56:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about FACEBOOK INC
08:57aCELEBRATING BLACK MOVEMENTS : Black Health Matters
PU
07:20aPilloried in Washington, firebrand Marjorie Taylor Greene is loved back home
RE
05:39aMyanmar businesses criticise junta cyber law plans
RE
02:30aPRESS RELEASE : Pfizer and BioNTech to Supply the United States with 100 Million..
DJ
01:14aSHOPIFY : Wedbush Adjusts Shopify's PT to $1,650 From $1,300 Ahead of Earnings R..
MT
02/11ANALYSIS : Google partners brace for hit as search giant threatens Australia exi..
RE
02/11Australia to introduce landmark Google, Facebook legislation to parliament ne..
RE
02/11Australia to introduce landmark Google, Facebook legislation to parliament ne..
RE
02/11FACEBOOK : reducing distribution of Myanmar military content
RE
02/11Facebook reduces distribution of myanmar army content - statement
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 108 B - -
Net income 2021 32 660 M - -
Net cash 2021 80 085 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 24,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 770 B 770 B -
EV / Sales 2021 6,41x
EV / Sales 2022 5,13x
Nbr of Employees 58 604
Free-Float 83,9%
Chart FACEBOOK INC
Duration : Period :
Facebook Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 52
Average target price 337,08 $
Last Close Price 270,39 $
Spread / Highest target 38,7%
Spread / Average Target 24,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK INC-1.01%769 981
TWITTER26.61%54 392
MATCH GROUP, INC.13.85%46 028
LINE CORPORATION0.00%12 518
SINA CORPORATION1.63%2 573
NEW WORK SE-18.57%1 554
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ