Consumer Cos Climb After Weak Jobs Data On Stimulus Hopes -- Consumer Roundup

Shares of retailers and other consumer companies rallied as investors bet the U.S. government would provide more fiscal support in light of weak jobs data.

British retail chain Marks & Spencer Group said the coronavirus pandemic weighed on fiscal third-quarter sales.

The U.S. has suspended plans to impose tariffs of 25% on French luxury goods in response to France's tax on big tech companies like Facebook and Amazon.com, saying it wants to coordinate its response with its efforts in similar disputes with other countries.

01-08-21 1724ET