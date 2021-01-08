Log in
FACEBOOK INC

(FB)
Consumer Cos Climb After Weak Jobs Data On Stimulus Hopes -- Consumer Roundup

01/08/2021
Shares of retailers and other consumer companies rallied as investors bet the U.S. government would provide more fiscal support in light of weak jobs data.

British retail chain Marks & Spencer Group said the coronavirus pandemic weighed on fiscal third-quarter sales.

The U.S. has suspended plans to impose tariffs of 25% on French luxury goods in response to France's tax on big tech companies like Facebook and Amazon.com, saying it wants to coordinate its response with its efforts in similar disputes with other countries.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-08-21 1724ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 83 616 M - -
Net income 2020 27 012 M - -
Net cash 2020 61 302 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 28,7x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 765 B 765 B -
EV / Sales 2020 8,42x
EV / Sales 2021 6,61x
Nbr of Employees 56 653
Free-Float 83,8%
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 51
Average target price 319,58 $
Last Close Price 268,74 $
Spread / Highest target 39,5%
Spread / Average Target 18,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK INC-1.62%765 450
TWITTER-3.36%41 516
MATCH GROUP, INC.1.10%40 658
LINE CORPORATION0.00%12 515
SINA CORPORATION0.07%2 533
NEW WORK SE2.14%1 972
