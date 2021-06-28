Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Facebook Inc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FB   US30303M1027

FACEBOOK INC

(FB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Exclusive-White House prepares order directing agencies to consider antitrust concerns - sources

06/28/2021 | 01:39pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The logos of Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House is working on an antitrust executive order that aims to push government agencies to consider how their decisions will impact competition in an industry, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

The drive to release such an order comes as House lawmakers are moving forward with sweeping antitrust legislation aimed at restraining the power of Big Tech companies such as Facebook Inc, Alphabet Inc's Google, Amazon.com Inc and Apple Inc and staving off corporate consolidation.

It was not immediately clear how such an order would aid those efforts on Capitol Hill and rein in the power of large tech companies that have thrived for years without much regulation.

One of the sources described the order as "well developed" and said it builds on a 2016 report by the White House Council of Economic Advisers. Both sources said it is being worked on by former Obama administration officials who now work for President Joe Biden.

The sources said no decision has been made on when or if the order will be released.

White House spokesperson Emilie Simons did not comment on specific details, but said the president made clear during his campaign that he is committed to increasing competition in the American economy, including by banning noncompete agreements for workers and protecting farmers from abusive practices.

"There is no final decision on any actions at this time," she said.

The White House has recently appointed advocates of antitrust reform to key positions. Earlier this month, Biden named Lina Khan, a prominent critic of Big Tech, as chair of the Federal Trade Commission.

This followed the appointment of Tim Wu, an outspoken critic of Google, Facebook and Amazon, as special assistant to the president on competition policy.

Biden, a Democrat, has yet to name someone to lead the Justice Department's Antitrust Division, and is believed to be considering Jon Sallet and Jonathan Kanter, both of whom are involved in fighting Google.

The push by Democrats to go after the monopoly power of large tech companies is not new. The House antitrust subcommittee last year released a scathing report on the tech industry after a 16-month investigation, declaring that Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google engaged in a variety of monopolistic behavior.

Big Tech companies, in particular, face similar challenges to their power around the world, including antitrust investigations in Europe and new legislation in Australia and India to curb their power.

The companies have denied that their business practices hurt competition and consumers.

(Reporting by Nandita Bose and Diane Bartz in Washington; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

By Nandita Bose and Diane Bartz


© Reuters 2021
All news about FACEBOOK INC
01:11pJuul to pay North Carolina $40 million over claims it targeted youth
RE
01:01pWhite House prepares order directing agencies to consider antitrust concerns ..
RE
12:31pALPHABET  : Russia hits Big Tech with new charges for not deleting content -repo..
RE
11:36aTelecoms execs call for overhaul of European regulation
RE
11:10aFACEBOOK  : Danish media firms join forces to seek payment deal with Facebook, G..
RE
10:31aPRESS RELEASE  : Ralf Lueb announced as SVP Sales at Gigaset: Former VP Sales wi..
DJ
08:54aAMAZON COM  : WhatsApp says hires former Amazon exec Mahatme to lead India payme..
RE
07:19aBack in Barcelona, telecoms bosses stake claim to digital future
RE
07:18aSTANDARD CHARTERED  : Special Report - How Beijing humbled Britain's mighty HSBC
RE
05:03aTelecoms execs urge total overhaul of European regulation
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 115 B - -
Net income 2021 37 701 M - -
Net cash 2021 84 017 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 26,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 968 B 968 B -
EV / Sales 2021 7,66x
EV / Sales 2022 6,24x
Nbr of Employees 60 654
Free-Float 83,9%
Chart FACEBOOK INC
Duration : Period :
Facebook Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 53
Last Close Price 341,37 $
Average target price 384,54 $
Spread / Average Target 12,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK INC24.97%967 943
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY0.00%110 813
TWITTER, INC.25.45%54 082
MATCH GROUP, INC.7.14%43 833
BUMBLE INC.0.00%7 032
NEW WORK SE-4.46%1 796