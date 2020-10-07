Log in
>
Equities
>
Nasdaq
>
Facebook Inc
FB
FACEBOOK INC
(FB)
Add to my list
Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX -
10/07 05:29:38 pm
258.4
USD
-0.10%
05:49p
FACEBOOK
: will remove posts with 'militarized' calls for U.S. election poll watchers
RE
05:35p
FACEBOOK
: Preparing for Election Day
PU
05:30p
FACEBOOK
: will remove posts with 'militarized' calls for poll watchers
RE
Analyst Recommendations
FACEBOOK: WILL EXTEND BAN ON POLITICAL ADS TO AFTER POLLS CLOSE FOR INDEFINITE PERIOD, LIKELY A WEEK

10/07/2020 | 05:30pm EDT
0
10/07/2020 | 05:30pm EDT
FACEBOOK: WILL EXTEND BAN ON POLITICAL ADS TO AFTER POLLS CLOSE FOR INDEFINITE PERIOD, LIKELY A WEEK
0
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020
80 179 M
-
-
Net income 2020
23 254 M
-
-
Net cash 2020
62 496 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2020
32,2x
Yield 2020
-
Capitalization
737 B
737 B
-
EV / Sales 2020
8,41x
EV / Sales 2021
6,57x
Nbr of Employees
52 534
Free-Float
83,8%
More Financials
Chart FACEBOOK INC
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK INC
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bearish
Bullish
Bullish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
49
Average target price
291,72 $
Last Close Price
258,66 $
Spread / Highest target
29,5%
Spread / Average Target
12,8%
Spread / Lowest Target
-53,6%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers
Name
Title
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg
Chief Operating Officer & Director
David M. Wehner
Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer
Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea
Chief Information Officer
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK INC
26.02%
736 875
TWITTER
42.28%
35 967
MATCH GROUP, INC.
39.09%
29 696
LINE CORPORATION
0.75%
12 317
SINA CORPORATION
6.89%
2 549
NEW WORK SE
-11.99%
1 702
