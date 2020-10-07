Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Facebook Inc    FB

FACEBOOK INC

(FB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

FACTBOX-What is QAnon and how are social media sites taking action on it?

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/07/2020 | 11:32am EDT

Oct 7 - Online marketplace Etsy Inc is removing all QAnon merchandise from its site, a spokeswoman told Reuters on Wednesday, the latest in a series of platform crackdowns on the unfounded and sprawling conspiracy theory.

WHAT IS QANON?

QAnon followers espouse an intertwined series of beliefs, based on anonymous Web postings from "Q," who claims to have insider knowledge of the Trump administration.

A core tenet of the conspiracy theory is that U.S. President Donald Trump is secretly fighting a cabal of child-sex predators that includes prominent Democrats, Hollywood elites and "deep state" allies.

QAnon, which borrows some elements from the bogus "pizzagate" theory about a pedophile ring run out of a Washington, D.C., restaurant, has become a "big tent" conspiracy theory encompassing misinformation about topics ranging from alien landings to vaccine safety.

Followers of QAnon say a so-called Great Awakening is coming to bring salvation.

HOW HAS IT SPREAD ONLINE?

The "Q" posts, which started in 2017 on the message board 4chan, are now posted on 8kun, a rebranded version of the shuttered web board 8chan.

QAnon has been amplified on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube, the video streaming service of Alphabet Inc's Google.

Media investigations have shown that social media recommendation algorithms can drive people who show an interest in conspiracy theories toward more material.

A report by the Institute for Strategic Dialogue (ISD) found that the number of users engaging in discussion of QAnon on Twitter and Facebook have surged this year, with membership of QAnon groups on Facebook growing by 120% in March.

Researchers say Russian government-supported organizations are playing a small but increasing role in amplifying the conspiracy theories.

QAnon backers helped organize real-life protests against child trafficking in August and were involved in a pro-police demonstration in Portland, Oregon.

QAnon also looks poised to gain a toehold in the U.S. House of Representatives, with at least one Republican candidate who espouses its beliefs on track to win in the Nov. 3 elections.

WHAT ARE SOCIAL PLATFORMS DOING ABOUT IT?

Twitter in July said it would stop recommending QAnon content and accounts in a crackdown it expected would affect about 150,000 accounts. It also said it would block QAnon URLs and permanently suspend QAnon accounts coordinating abuse or violating its rules.

Facebook Inc this week stepped up its earlier actions against QAnon by saying it would remove any Facebook pages, groups and Instagram accounts "representing" QAnon. In September, it also banned Facebook ads that praised or represented militarized social movements and QAnon.

A spokeswoman for the short-form video app TikTok said QAnon content "frequently contains disinformation and hate speech" and that it has blocked dozens of QAnon hashtags.

A Reddit spokeswoman told Reuters the site has removed QAnon communities that repeatedly violated its rules since 2018, when it took down forums such as r/greatawakening.

A YouTube spokeswoman said it has removed tens of thousands of Q-related videos and terminated hundreds of Q-related channels for violating its rules since updating its hate speech policy in June 2019.

YouTube also said it reduces its recommendations of certain QAnon videos that "could misinform users in harmful ways." It does not have a specific ban on monetizing QAnon content. ISD researchers found that about 20% of all QAnon-related Facebook posts contained YouTube links.

E-commerce site Etsy said it was removing all QAnon merchandise from its marketplace. A review of Amazon.com Inc and Ebay Inc showed sellers listing QAnon-branded items including books, face masks, T-shirts and hats.

(Compiled by Elizabeth Culliford, Joseph Menn and Ted Hesson Editing by Greg Mitchell and Matthew Lewis)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. -0.68% 1441.14 Delayed Quote.8.33%
AMAZON.COM, INC. 2.13% 3166.38 Delayed Quote.67.76%
EBAY INC. 2.24% 50.78 Delayed Quote.37.52%
ETSY, INC. 3.76% 139.62 Delayed Quote.203.75%
FACEBOOK INC -0.70% 256.8529 Delayed Quote.26.02%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about FACEBOOK INC
11:38aAmazon Accused of Using 'Monopoly Power' in Rise as E-Commerce Gatekeeper
DJ
11:32aFACTBOX-What is QAnon and how are social media sites taking action on it?
RE
10:07aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : New iPhone 5G, Facebook bans QAnon groups
10:04aWANTED : global digital tax push after pandemic, U.S. vote stall talks
RE
09:57aHow Russia Today Skirts High-Tech Blockade to -2-
DJ
09:57aHow Russia Today Skirts High-Tech Blockade to Reach U.S. Readers
DJ
09:26aWANTED : global digital tax push after pandemic, US vote stall talks
RE
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:12aBig Tech Faces EU Antitrust Weapon After Broadcom Settles Dispute
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 80 179 M - -
Net income 2020 23 254 M - -
Net cash 2020 62 496 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 32,2x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 737 B 737 B -
EV / Sales 2020 8,41x
EV / Sales 2021 6,57x
Nbr of Employees 52 534
Free-Float 83,8%
Chart FACEBOOK INC
Duration : Period :
Facebook Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 49
Average target price 291,72 $
Last Close Price 258,66 $
Spread / Highest target 29,5%
Spread / Average Target 12,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -53,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK INC26.02%736 875
TWITTER42.28%35 967
MATCH GROUP, INC.39.09%29 696
LINE CORPORATION0.75%12 317
SINA CORPORATION6.89%2 549
NEW WORK SE-11.99%1 702
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group