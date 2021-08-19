Log in
    FB   US30303M1027

FACEBOOK INC

(FB)
FTC says Facebook 'bought and buried' rivals in renewed antitrust fight

08/19/2021 | 01:33pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Facebook logo is displayed on a smartphone in this illustration

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Federal Trade Commission refiled its antitrust case against Facebook Inc on Thursday, accusing it of illegally maintaining monopoly power after the regulator suffered a setback earlier this year when a federal judge threw out its lawsuit against the company.

At 80 pages, the new complaint is significantly longer than the original, 53-page complaint and includes additional data and evidence intended to support the FTC's contention that Facebook is a monopolist. An expanded portion of the complaint argues that Facebook dominates the U.S. personal social networking market.

The FTC voted 3-2 along party lines to file the amended lawsuit and denied Facebook's request that agency head Lina Khan be recused. Khan participated in filing the new complaint.

The FTC accused Facebook of an "illegal buy or bury scheme to crush competition" in the headline of the press release on its complaint https://www.ftc.gov/news-events/press-releases/2021/08/ftc-alleges-facebook-resorted-illegal-buy-or-bury-scheme-crush.

In a tweet, Facebook said it is reviewing the agency's amended complaint and will have more to say soon.

The high-profile case represents one of the most significant challenges the agency has brought against a tech company in decades, and is being closely watched as Washington aims to tackle the growing market power of Big Tech companies.

In its new complaint, the agency once again asked the court to order Facebook to sell Instagram, which it bought in 2012 for $1 billion, and WhatsApp, which it bought in 2014 for $19 billion.

It also asked the court to require Facebook to obtain prior approval for acquisitions in the future and to cease all anticompetitive behavior.

"Despite causing significant customer dissatisfaction, Facebook has enjoyed enormous profits for an extended period of time suggesting both that it has monopoly power and that its personal social networking rivals are not able to overcome entry barriers and challenge its dominance," the amended complaint said.

The amended complaint comes after Judge James Boasberg of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia said in June that the FTC's original complaint filed in December failed to provide evidence that Facebook had monopoly power in the social-networking market.

Facebook shares were little changed at $355.58 in afternoon trading.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz, Nandita Bose and David Shepardson in WashingtonAdditional reporting by Elizabeth Cullerton in LondonEditing by Diane Craft and Matthew Lewis)

By Diane Bartz and Nandita Bose


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 119 B - -
Net income 2021 40 608 M - -
Net cash 2021 78 939 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 25,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 002 B 1 002 B -
EV / Sales 2021 7,74x
EV / Sales 2022 6,30x
Nbr of Employees 63 404
Free-Float 84,0%
Chart FACEBOOK INC
Duration : Period :
Facebook Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 49
Last Close Price 355,45 $
Average target price 413,74 $
Spread / Average Target 16,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FACEBOOK INC30.13%1 002 172
TWITTER, INC.14.72%49 466
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY0.00%37 794
MATCH GROUP, INC.-11.55%37 018
BUMBLE INC.0.00%6 111
NEW WORK SE-3.57%1 776