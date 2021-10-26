Log in
FACEBOOK : Q3 2021 Earnings
PU
03:56aFACEBOOK : 3Q Earnings Slide
PU
03:56aFACEBOOK : Third Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call Transcript
PU
Summary 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Facebook : 3Q Earnings Slide

10/26/2021 | 03:56am EDT
FB Earnings Presentation Q3 2021

investor.fb.com

Facebook Daily Active Users (DAUs)

In Millions

1,734

1,785

1,820

1,845

1,878

1,908

1,930

1,623

1,657

622

532

556

583

593

598

613

618

519

627

641

678

699

727

744

760

788

805

Rest of World

294

305

305

305

308

309

307

308

Asia-Pacific

288

Europe

189

190

195

198

196

195

195

195

196

US & Canada

Q3'19

Q4'19

Q1'20

Q2'20

Q3'20

Q4'20

Q1'21

Q2'21

Q3'21

DAUs/MAUs

Q3'19

Q4'19

Q1'20

Q2'20

Q3'20

Q4'20

Q1'21

Q2'21

Q3'21

66%

66%

67%

66%

66%

66%

66%

66%

66%

Please see Facebook's most recent quarterly or annual report filed with the SEC for definitions of user activity used to determine the number of our Facebook DAUs and MAUs. The numbers for DAUs and MAUs do not include users on Instagram, WhatsApp, or our other products unless they would otherwise qualify as DAUs or MAUs, respectively, based on their other activities on Facebook.

2

Facebook Monthly Active Users (MAUs)

In Millions

2,701

2,740

2,797

2,853

2,895

2,910

2,603

2,449

2,498

892

906

921

940

951

949

851

802

817

1,013

1,038

1,093

1,142

1,166

1,199

1,230

1,265

1,278

Rest of World

387

394

406

410

413

419

423

420

423

Asia-Pacific

Europe

247

248

253

256

255

258

259

259

261

US & Canada

Q3'19

Q4'19

Q1'20

Q2'20

Q3'20

Q4'20

Q1'21

Q2'21

Q3'21

Please see Facebook's most recent quarterly or annual report filed with the SEC for definitions of user activity used to determine the number of our Facebook DAUs and MAUs. The numbers for DAUs and MAUs do not include users on Instagram, WhatsApp, or our other products unless they would otherwise qualify as DAUs or MAUs, respectively, based on their other activities on Facebook.

3

Facebook Average Revenue per User (ARPU)

$53.56

$48.03

$53.01

$52.34

$16.87

$17.23

$10.14

$9.27

$10.12

$10.00

$39.63

$2.28

$1.97

$1.44

$2.00

$15.49

$16.50

$7.89

$12.41

$0.45

$0.15

$0.32

$0.17

$0.25

$0.58

$0.36

$0.32

$0.26

$51.28

$51.58

$0.09

$46.06

$50.34

$0.13

$9.82

$9.01

$9.95

$9.74

$39.04

$16.41

$15.13

$17.08

$16.19

$7.80

$12.28

Q3'20

Q4'20

Q1'21

Q2'21

Q3'21

Q3'20

Q4'20

Q1'21

Q2'21

Q3'21

Q3'20

Q4'20

Q1'21

Q2'21

Q3'21

Worldwide

US & Canada

Europe

$3.67

$4.05

$3.94

$4.16

$4.30

$2.77

$2.64

$3.05

$3.14

$0.05

$2.22

$0.02

$0.02

$0.08

$0.04

$0.03

$0.02

$0.02

$0.02

$0.02

$3.98

$3.90

$4.13

$4.25

$2.75

$3.02

$3.12

$3.64

$2.20

$2.62

Other

Advertising

Q3'20

Q4'20

Q1'21

Q2'21

Q3'21

Q3'20

Q4'20

Q1'21

Q2'21

Q3'21

Asia-Pacific

Rest of World

Please see Facebook's most recent quarterly or annual report filed with the SEC for the definition of ARPU.

Revenue by Facebook user geography is geographically apportioned based on our estimation of the geographic location of our users when they perform a revenue-generating activity. This allocation differs from our revenue disaggregated by geography disclosure in our condensed consolidated financial statements where revenue is disaggregated by geography based on the addresses of our customers.

4

Family Daily Active People (DAP)

In Billions

2.60

2.72

2.76

2.81

2.54

2.47

2.36

2.20

2.26

Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 Q2'20 Q3'20 Q4'20 Q1'21 Q2'21 Q3'21

DAP/MAP

Q3'19

Q4'19

Q1'20

Q2'20

Q3'20

Q4'20

Q1'21

Q2'21

Q3'21

78%

78%

79%

79%

79%

79%

79%

79%

79%

We define a daily active person (DAP) as a registered and logged-in user of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and/or WhatsApp (collectively, our "Family" of products) who visited at least one of these

Family products through a mobile device application or using a web or mobile browser on a given day.

The numbers for DAP do not include users on our other products unless they would otherwise qualify as DAP based on their other activities on our Family products.

We do not require people to use a common identifier or link their accounts to use multiple products in our Family, and therefore must seek to attribute multiple user accounts within and across products

to individual people. Our calculations of DAP rely upon complex techniques, algorithms, and machine learning models that seek to estimate the underlying number of unique people using one or more of

these products, including by matching user accounts within an individual product and across multiple products when we believe they are attributable to a single person, and counting such group of

accounts as one person. As these techniques and models require significant judgment, are developed based on internal reviews of limited samples of user accounts, and are calibrated against user survey

data, there is necessarily some margin of error in our estimates. For additional information, see "Limitations of Key Metrics and Other Data" located in the Appendix of this presentation. In the second

quarter of 2020, we updated our Family metrics calculations to reflect recent data from a periodic WhatsApp user survey and to incorporate certain methodology improvements, and we estimate such

5

updates contributed an aggregate of approximately 40 million DAP to our reported worldwide DAP in June 2020. In the first quarter of 2021, we updated our Family metrics calculations to maintain

calibration of our models against recent user survey data, and we estimate such update contributed an aggregate of approximately 60 million DAP to our reported worldwide DAP in March 2021.

Disclaimer

Facebook Inc. published this content on 25 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2021 07:55:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
