Facebook : 3Q Earnings Slide

$53.56 $48.03 $53.01 $52.34 $16.87 $17.23 $10.14 $9.27 $10.12 $10.00 $39.63 $2.28 $1.97 $1.44 $2.00 $15.49 $16.50 $7.89 $12.41 $0.45 $0.15 $0.32 $0.17 $0.25 $0.58 $0.36 $0.32 $0.26 $51.28 $51.58 $0.09 $46.06 $50.34 $0.13 $9.82 $9.01 $9.95 $9.74 $39.04 $16.41 $15.13 $17.08 $16.19 $7.80 $12.28 Q3'20 Q4'20 Q1'21 Q2'21 Q3'21 Q3'20 Q4'20 Q1'21 Q2'21 Q3'21 Q3'20 Q4'20 Q1'21 Q2'21 Q3'21 Worldwide US & Canada Europe $3.67 $4.05 $3.94 $4.16 $4.30 $2.77 $2.64 $3.05 $3.14 $0.05 $2.22 $0.02 $0.02 $0.08 $0.04 $0.03 $0.02 $0.02 $0.02 $0.02 $3.98 $3.90 $4.13 $4.25 $2.75 $3.02 $3.12 $3.64 $2.20 $2.62 Other Advertising Q3'20 Q4'20 Q1'21 Q2'21 Q3'21 Q3'20 Q4'20 Q1'21 Q2'21 Q3'21 Asia-Pacific Rest of World

Please see Facebook's most recent quarterly or annual report filed with the SEC for the definition of ARPU.

Revenue by Facebook user geography is geographically apportioned based on our estimation of the geographic location of our users when they perform a revenue-generating activity. This allocation differs from our revenue disaggregated by geography disclosure in our condensed consolidated financial statements where revenue is disaggregated by geography based on the addresses of our customers.