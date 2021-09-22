Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Facebook Inc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FB   US30303M1027

FACEBOOK INC

(FB)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 09/22 04:54:37 pm
342.98 USD   -4.06%
04:46pFACEBOOK INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
04:43pFacebook's technology head Mike Schroepfer to step down
RE
04:42pFACEBOOK : A Note From Mark Zuckerberg
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Facebook : A Note From Mark Zuckerberg

09/22/2021 | 04:42pm EDT
Today Chief Technology Officer Mike Schroepfer's announced that he will transition to become Facebook's first Senior Fellow sometime next year. CEO Mark Zuckerberg shared the following message with Facebook employees:

I want to take a moment to thank Schrep for his extraordinary contributions to our community and our company over the last 13 years. He has played a critical role in almost everything we've done - from building and scaling our teams to mentoring many of our key leaders, and from helping us develop new technologies like AI and VR to operating our infrastructure and business services at global scale. Schrep and I have had a close partnership over the years, and in addition to being a great leader, he's also a great person and a close friend.

As Schrep transitions out of the CTO role sometime next year, he will become Facebook's first Senior Fellow. In this new role, he will focus on helping us recruit and develop technical talent, improve how we build with projects like Move Fast, and continuing to foster our AI investments in technologies like PyTorch.

Once Schrep has transitioned into his new role next year, Andrew Bosworth will become our next CTO. Schrep and I have both worked closely with Boz on organizational planning for some time. As our next CTO, Boz will continue leading Facebook Reality Labs and overseeing our work in augmented reality, virtual reality and more, and as part of this transition a few other groups will join Boz's team as well. This is all foundational to our broader efforts helping to build the metaverse, and I'm excited about the future of this work under Boz's leadership.

A big thank you and a congrats to both Schrep and Boz on their new roles.

Disclaimer

Facebook Inc. published this content on 22 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2021 20:41:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 120 B - -
Net income 2021 40 634 M - -
Net cash 2021 79 290 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 25,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 008 B 1 008 B -
EV / Sales 2021 7,77x
EV / Sales 2022 6,30x
Nbr of Employees 63 404
Free-Float 84,0%
Chart FACEBOOK INC
Duration : Period :
Facebook Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 49
Last Close Price 357,48 $
Average target price 416,29 $
Spread / Average Target 16,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FACEBOOK INC30.87%1 007 895
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY0.00%51 678
TWITTER, INC.15.94%49 991
MATCH GROUP, INC.0.48%42 053
BUMBLE INC.0.00%6 385
NEW WORK SE-22.50%1 429