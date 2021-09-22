Facebook : A Note From Mark Zuckerberg

Today Chief Technology Officer Mike Schroepfer's announced that he will transition to become Facebook's first Senior Fellow sometime next year. CEO Mark Zuckerberg shared the following message with Facebook employees:

I want to take a moment to thank Schrep for his extraordinary contributions to our community and our company over the last 13 years. He has played a critical role in almost everything we've done - from building and scaling our teams to mentoring many of our key leaders, and from helping us develop new technologies like AI and VR to operating our infrastructure and business services at global scale. Schrep and I have had a close partnership over the years, and in addition to being a great leader, he's also a great person and a close friend.

As Schrep transitions out of the CTO role sometime next year, he will become Facebook's first Senior Fellow. In this new role, he will focus on helping us recruit and develop technical talent, improve how we build with projects like Move Fast, and continuing to foster our AI investments in technologies like PyTorch.

Once Schrep has transitioned into his new role next year, Andrew Bosworth will become our next CTO. Schrep and I have both worked closely with Boz on organizational planning for some time. As our next CTO, Boz will continue leading Facebook Reality Labs and overseeing our work in augmented reality, virtual reality and more, and as part of this transition a few other groups will join Boz's team as well. This is all foundational to our broader efforts helping to build the metaverse, and I'm excited about the future of this work under Boz's leadership.

A big thank you and a congrats to both Schrep and Boz on their new roles.