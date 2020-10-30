Facebook : Ahead of U.S. election, Facebook suspends political and new group recommendations

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc confirmed on Friday
it was temporarily halting recommendations for all political
groups and any new groups in the run-up to Tuesday's U.S.
presidential election.
Facebook's Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg referred
to one of the changes during a Senate hearing on Wednesday,
saying: "We have taken the steps to stop recommendations in
groups for all political content or social issue groups as a
precaution."
Facebook Groups are communities that form around shared
interests. Public groups can be seen, searched and joined by
anyone on Facebook.
Ahead of the U.S. vote, several watchdog and advocacy groups
have pushed for Facebook to limit algorithmic group
recommendations. They have argued that some Facebook Groups have
been used as spaces to spread misinformation and organize
extremist activity.
A Facebook spokeswoman declined to say when the changes had
been made or how long they would last.
"We will assess when to lift them afterwards, but they are
temporary," she said in an email to Reuters.
(Reporting by Elizabeth Culliford; Editing by Tom Brown)