Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Facebook Inc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FB   US30303M1027

FACEBOOK INC

(FB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Facebook, Amazon seek U.S. approval to operate undersea data cable

08/13/2021 | 01:38pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Amazon is pictured inside the company's office in Bengaluru

WASHINGTON, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc and Amazon.com Inc have asked the U.S. government for approval to operate a new undersea data cable between the Philippines and California after China Mobile agreed to exit the plan, a government agency said Friday.

The two companies told the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) they intend to start commercial operation by late 2022 and said the new data connection will provide significant new capacity on routes where capacity demand continues to increase substantially each year.

The companies in a joint filing said the new cable will help to support Facebook applications and provide Amazon and its affiliates with capacity to support Amazon’s cloud services and connect its data centers.

Amazon, Facebook and China Mobile did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The United States has repeatedly expressed concerns about China’s role in handling network traffic and potential for espionage. Around 300 subsea cables form the backbone of the internet, carrying 99% of the world’s data traffic.

In September 2020, Facebook, Amazon and China Mobile withdrew their application to connect San Francisco and Hong Kong as part of the Bay to Bay Express Cable System.

In April 2020, the FCC approved Alphabet Inc unit Google's request to use part of a U.S.-Asia undersea telecommunications cable, that excluded Hong Kong, after U.S. agencies raised national security concerns.

Google agreed to operate a portion of this 8,000-mile Pacific Light Cable Network System between the United States and Taiwan, but not to Hong Kong. Google and Facebook helped to pay for construction of the completed link but U.S. regulators have blocked its use.

The companies in August 2020 abandoned the proposal to use the Hong Kong portion.

In May 2019, the FCC voted unanimously to deny China Mobile the right to provide services in the United States, citing risks that the Chinese government could use the approval to conduct espionage against the U.S. government. (Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Jane Merriman)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 0.26% 2750.48 Delayed Quote.56.56%
AMAZON.COM, INC. -0.53% 3285.71 Delayed Quote.1.43%
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED 3.08% 51.85 End-of-day quote.17.31%
FACEBOOK INC 0.01% 362.7 Delayed Quote.32.76%
All news about FACEBOOK INC
01:38pFacebook, Amazon seek U.S. approval to operate undersea data cable
RE
12:50pFACEBOOK : rolls out end-to-end encryption for Messenger voice, video calls
RE
10:44aStrong Disney earnings push S&P 500, Dow to new peaks
RE
09:53aVC DAILY : Facebook's Giphy Deal Faces Competition -2-
DJ
09:53aVC DAILY : Facebook's Giphy Deal Faces Competition Concerns; Reddit Valuation So..
DJ
05:00aU.S. House members introduce bill targeting Apple and Google app stores
RE
08/12SOFTBANK : TikTok Rolls Out New Privacy Controls For Minors Amid Industry-Wide S..
MT
08/12EXCLUSIVE : Apple's child protection features spark concern within its own ranks..
RE
08/12Communications Services Up On Growth Bias -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
08/12Facebook delays return to office for employees until January
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FACEBOOK INC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 119 B - -
Net income 2021 40 608 M - -
Net cash 2021 78 939 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 25,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 022 B 1 022 B -
EV / Sales 2021 7,91x
EV / Sales 2022 6,50x
Nbr of Employees 63 404
Free-Float 84,0%
Chart FACEBOOK INC
Duration : Period :
Facebook Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 49
Last Close Price 362,65 $
Average target price 413,74 $
Spread / Average Target 14,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FACEBOOK INC32.76%1 022 472
TWITTER, INC.19.94%51 719
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY0.00%44 962
MATCH GROUP, INC.-8.00%38 504
BUMBLE INC.0.00%6 089
NEW WORK SE-4.11%1 771