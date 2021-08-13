Facebook, Amazon seek U.S. approval to operate undersea data cable

WASHINGTON, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc and
Amazon.com Inc have asked the U.S. government for
approval to operate a new undersea data cable between the
Philippines and California after China Mobile agreed
to exit the plan, a government agency said Friday.
The two companies told the Federal Communications Commission
(FCC) they intend to start commercial operation by late 2022 and
said the new data connection will provide significant new
capacity on routes where capacity demand continues to increase
substantially each year.
The companies in a joint filing said the new cable will help
to support Facebook applications and provide Amazon and its
affiliates with capacity to support Amazon’s cloud services and
connect its data centers.
Amazon, Facebook and China Mobile did not immediately
respond to requests for comment.
The United States has repeatedly expressed concerns about
China’s role in handling network traffic and potential for
espionage. Around 300 subsea cables form the backbone of the
internet, carrying 99% of the world’s data traffic.
In September 2020, Facebook, Amazon and China Mobile
withdrew their application to connect San Francisco and Hong
Kong as part of the Bay to Bay Express Cable System.
In April 2020, the FCC approved Alphabet Inc unit Google's
request to use part of a U.S.-Asia undersea
telecommunications cable, that excluded Hong Kong, after U.S.
agencies raised national security concerns.
Google agreed to operate a portion of this 8,000-mile
Pacific Light Cable Network System between the United States and
Taiwan, but not to Hong Kong. Google and Facebook helped to pay
for construction of the completed link but U.S. regulators have
blocked its use.
The companies in August 2020 abandoned the proposal to use
the Hong Kong portion.
In May 2019, the FCC voted unanimously to deny China Mobile
the right to provide services in the United States, citing risks
that the Chinese government could use the approval to conduct
espionage against the U.S. government.
