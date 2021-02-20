Facebook : Australia won't advertise COVID-19 vaccine on Facebook but vows publicity

SYDNEY, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Australia's government pledged a
publicity campaign for its rollout of COVID-19 vaccine on Sunday
- but not in Facebook advertisements, as a feud continues over
the social media giant blocking news content from its platform
in the country.
Facebook Inc's abrupt decision on Thursday to stop
Australians from sharing news on its platform and strip the
pages of domestic and foreign media outlets also blacked out
several state government and emergency department accounts,
drawing furious responses from lawmakers around the world.
Hours before Australia began inoculations with the
Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, Health Minister Greg Hunt said the
government would embark on a wide-ranging communication
campaign, including online, to ensure vulnerable people turned
up for a shot.
But a ban on health department spending to advertise on
Facebook would remain in place until the dispute between the Big
Tech company and Australia - over a new law to make Facebook pay
for news content - was resolved.
"On my watch, until this issue is resolved, there will not
be Facebook advertising," Hunt told the Australian Broadcasting
Corp. "There has been none commissioned or instituted since this
dispute arose. Basically you have corporate titans acting as
sovereign bullies and they won't get away with it."
Since the news blackout, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has said
he would talk with Facebook about its move over the weekend. On
Saturday, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Facebook had
"tentatively friended us again" without giving further details.
Morrison got an injection on Sunday to publicise the
programme, saying the country would use "all the communication
mechanisms available to us to reach people" without commenting
specifically about Facebook advertising.
Hunt said the authorities would use every channel to
encourage Australians to get vaccinated, including messages on
foreign language broadcaster SBS, but "there is the capacity to
do paid advertising (on Facebook) and that element is not on the
cards ... for now".
Frydenberg's office did not immediately respond to Reuters
requests for comment on Sunday.
A Facebook representative said in an email that the company
was "engaging with the Australian Government to outline our
ongoing concerns with the proposed law (and would) continue to
work with the government on amendments to the law, with the aim
of achieving a stable, fair path for both Facebook and
publishers".
