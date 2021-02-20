Log in
FACEBOOK INC

FACEBOOK INC

(FB)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Facebook : Australia won't advertise COVID-19 vaccine on Facebook but vows publicity

02/20/2021 | 09:46pm EST
SYDNEY, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Australia's government pledged a publicity campaign for its rollout of COVID-19 vaccine on Sunday - but not in Facebook advertisements, as a feud continues over the social media giant blocking news content from its platform in the country.

Facebook Inc's abrupt decision on Thursday to stop Australians from sharing news on its platform and strip the pages of domestic and foreign media outlets also blacked out several state government and emergency department accounts, drawing furious responses from lawmakers around the world.

Hours before Australia began inoculations with the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, Health Minister Greg Hunt said the government would embark on a wide-ranging communication campaign, including online, to ensure vulnerable people turned up for a shot.

But a ban on health department spending to advertise on Facebook would remain in place until the dispute between the Big Tech company and Australia - over a new law to make Facebook pay for news content - was resolved.

"On my watch, until this issue is resolved, there will not be Facebook advertising," Hunt told the Australian Broadcasting Corp. "There has been none commissioned or instituted since this dispute arose. Basically you have corporate titans acting as sovereign bullies and they won't get away with it."

Since the news blackout, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has said he would talk with Facebook about its move over the weekend. On Saturday, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Facebook had "tentatively friended us again" without giving further details.

Morrison got an injection on Sunday to publicise the programme, saying the country would use "all the communication mechanisms available to us to reach people" without commenting specifically about Facebook advertising.

Hunt said the authorities would use every channel to encourage Australians to get vaccinated, including messages on foreign language broadcaster SBS, but "there is the capacity to do paid advertising (on Facebook) and that element is not on the cards ... for now".

Frydenberg's office did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment on Sunday.

A Facebook representative said in an email that the company was "engaging with the Australian Government to outline our ongoing concerns with the proposed law (and would) continue to work with the government on amendments to the law, with the aim of achieving a stable, fair path for both Facebook and publishers".

(Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by William Mallard)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 108 B - -
Net income 2021 32 704 M - -
Net cash 2021 78 046 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 23,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 745 B 745 B -
EV / Sales 2021 6,20x
EV / Sales 2022 4,98x
Nbr of Employees 58 604
Free-Float 83,9%
Chart FACEBOOK INC
Duration : Period :
Facebook Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 52
Average target price 337,99 $
Last Close Price 261,56 $
Spread / Highest target 43,4%
Spread / Average Target 29,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK INC-4.25%744 837
TWITTER33.48%57 539
MATCH GROUP, INC.6.46%43 038
LINE CORPORATION0.00%12 518
SINA CORPORATION2.31%2 590
NEW WORK SE-18.75%1 551
