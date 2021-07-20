Facebook : Austrian activist Schrems' Facebook complaint referred to EU court

BERLIN, July 20 (Reuters) - Austria's Supreme Court has
questioned the legal basis on which Facebook collects
user data and referred key issues for a ruling by Europe's top
court, after awarding symbolic damages to activist Max Schrems
in his privacy case against the company.
In a 34-page ruling, the Austrian court accepted the request
from Schrems, who has waged a years-long campaign against what
he views as Facebook's intrusive privacy practices, to refer key
questions to the Court of Justice of the European Union.
The civil case revolves around Schrems' assertion that
Facebook deprives users of the rights and protections they enjoy
under the EU's privacy law, the General Data Protection
Regulation (GDPR), by treating consent as a contract that
empowers it to use their data to deliver targeted ads.
"Facebook tries to strip users of many GDPR rights by simply
'reinterpreting' consent to be a civil law contract," Schrems
said in a statement on Tuesday. "This was nothing but a cheap
attempt to bypass the GDPR."
Facebook said it had received the court judgment and was
reviewing its contents.
"We are committed to the principles of GDPR and have made
major changes to our business as part of our ongoing efforts to
give users meaningful transparency and control over their data,”
a Facebook spokesperson said.
One question referred by the Austrian court asks whether
Facebook's declaration that it intends to process user data
undermines the significantly higher protection that consent
offers under the GDPR.
Further questions relate to whether Facebook's collection of
data from 'Like' buttons and other online sources respects the
GDPR's principle of data minimisation - in other words that it
should not collect more user data than is necessary.
The Austrian court also awarded Schrems 500 euros ($589) in
symbolic damages over Facebook's obstructive tactics in response
to his request to share the data it holds on him.
"The plaintiff rightfully points out that the GDPR is based
on a one-time request for access, not on an 'Easter egg hunt',"
the court wrote in its ruling.
