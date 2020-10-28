Log in
FACEBOOK INC

FACEBOOK INC

(FB)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 10/28 05:29:01 pm
273.335 USD   -3.51%
04:35pWall Street sinks 3%, Dow at late July lows as pandemic surges
RE
11:18aSocial Media CEOs Come Under Senate Scrutiny -- Update
DJ
11:16aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Microsoft, Deutsche Bank, Sony
Facebook : Bank of Canada says global approach needed on digital currencies, working with G7

10/28/2020 | 06:49pm EDT
Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem takes part in a news conference in Ottawa

OTTAWA (Reuters) - The Bank of Canada is working with its G7 partners on its plans for a digital currency, Governor Tiff Macklem said in an interview, adding a "globally coordinated" approach was needed to prevent suprises and to keep such tools from being used by criminals.

Macklem told Reuters that the central bank was working on moving from proof of concepts to more fully executable plans for a digital loonie but saw no compelling need for one "right now".

"If another country has one and we don't, that could certainly create some problems," said Macklem. "So we want to make sure we're ready.

"Currencies move across borders, and so we certainly wouldn't want to be surprised by some other country. It will be important for us to share information on what each of us is doing, is planning on and on the timeline that we might do it on."

China has been aggressively experimenting with a digital renmimbi as it looks to reduce its dependence on the global dollar payment system. It ran a $1.5 million real-world trial earlier this month.

This, along with efforts by Facebook to ready its Libra stablecoin offering, prompted seven major central banks to lay out key principles for issuing CBDCs earlier this month.

(Reporting by Julie Gordon in Ottawa; Editing by Amran Abocar)


Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 80 415 M - -
Net income 2020 23 375 M - -
Net cash 2020 62 594 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 35,1x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 763 B 763 B -
EV / Sales 2020 8,70x
EV / Sales 2021 6,80x
Nbr of Employees 52 534
Free-Float 83,8%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 49
Average target price 298,40 $
Last Close Price 283,29 $
Spread / Highest target 20,0%
Spread / Average Target 5,33%
Spread / Lowest Target -57,6%
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK INC32.39%807 041
TWITTER54.01%40 439
MATCH GROUP, INC.0.00%32 705
LINE CORPORATION0.19%12 462
SINA CORPORATION6.99%2 550
NEW WORK SE-19.52%1 563
