FACEBOOK INC

FACEBOOK INC

(FB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Facebook : Big-tech's stablecoins may hurt privacy and innovation - ECB

11/04/2020 | 04:12am EST
FILE PHOTO: Libra logo in illustration picture

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - A stablecoin managed by a big tech company, like Facebook's proposed libra, would raise concerns about data protection and even choke financial innovation, European Central Bank board member Fabio Panetta said on Wednesday.

"The issues at stake range from data security and compliance with EU data protection law to cutting off the lifeblood of European financial innovation," Panetta said.

(Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)


Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 84 185 M - -
Net income 2020 27 044 M - -
Net cash 2020 62 536 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 28,3x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 756 B 756 B -
EV / Sales 2020 8,23x
EV / Sales 2021 6,50x
Nbr of Employees 56 653
Free-Float 83,8%
Chart FACEBOOK INC
Duration : Period :
Facebook Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 49
Average target price 314,21 $
Last Close Price 265,30 $
Spread / Highest target 41,3%
Spread / Average Target 18,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -54,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK INC29.26%755 652
TWITTER23.15%33 106
MATCH GROUP, INC.48.13%31 626
LINE CORPORATION0.56%12 497
SINA CORPORATION6.64%2 543
NEW WORK SE-24.49%1 454
