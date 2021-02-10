Log in
FACEBOOK INC

FACEBOOK INC

(FB)
02/10 10:42:02 am
269.8 USD   +0.13%
04:18aFACEBOOK : EU countries agree joint stance ahead of WhatsApp, Skype privacy talks
02:14aFACEBOOK : Moves to Muffle Politics on Its Platform
02:06aFACEBOOK : Reducing Political Content in News Feed
Facebook : EU countries agree joint stance ahead of WhatsApp, Skype privacy talks

02/10/2021 | 10:18am EST
FILE PHOTO: EU flags flutter outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - EU countries on Wednesday agreed to take a joint position in forthcoming negotiations with EU lawmakers and the European Commission on planned privacy rules governing Facebook's WhatsApp and Microsoft's Skype, ending a three-year impasse.

The European Commission proposed its ePrivacy Regulation in 2017, which would subject WhatsApp and Skype to the same rules as telecoms providers and restrict the tracking of users in order to provide personalised ads.

The proposal, which aims to create a level playing field between internet players and telecoms providers, needs input from the European Parliament and EU countries before it can be adopted as law for the 27-country bloc.

While EU lawmakers quickly agreed a joint stance, the countries had until now failed to find common ground because of disagreements over rules for cookies, consent requirements and provisions on detecting and deleting child pornography.

"The path to the Council position has not been easy, but we now have a mandate that strikes a good balance between solid protection of the private life of individuals and fostering the development of new technologies and innovation," Portuguese Infrastructure Minister Pedro Nuno Santos said in a statement.

Portugal holds the rotating EU presidency to mid-2021.

EU countries agreed that the rules will allow processing of metadata for purposes such as fraud detection and traffic management, satisfying a key demand from the telecoms industry which wants to use network location data for smart transport services as a potential money spinner.

"We believe that a flexible, risk-based approach to processing communications metadata will be critical to ensuring that telcos can innovate and participate in the data economy on an equal footing with other digital players," telecoms lobbying group ETNO said in a statement.

Tech lobbying group CCIA pointed to some shortcomings.

"This includes the scope of the rules for connected devices and online communications, and how to fix inconsistent enforcement across the EU," its public policy senior manager Alexandre Roure said in a statement.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

By Foo Yun Chee


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FACEBOOK INC 0.16% 269.7523 Delayed Quote.-1.36%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -0.57% 242.75 Delayed Quote.9.01%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 108 B - -
Net income 2021 32 660 M - -
Net cash 2021 80 085 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 23,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 767 B 767 B -
EV / Sales 2021 6,39x
EV / Sales 2022 5,11x
Nbr of Employees 58 604
Free-Float 83,9%
Chart FACEBOOK INC
Duration : Period :
Facebook Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 51
Average target price 336,89 $
Last Close Price 269,45 $
Spread / Highest target 39,2%
Spread / Average Target 25,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK INC-1.36%767 305
TWITTER10.56%47 498
MATCH GROUP, INC.5.08%42 482
LINE CORPORATION0.00%12 518
SINA CORPORATION1.58%2 572
NEW WORK SE-17.14%1 577
