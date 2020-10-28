Log in
FACEBOOK INC

FACEBOOK INC

(FB)
Facebook : FBI warning played a role in Facebook downplaying NY Post report, Zuckerberg says

10/28/2020 | 02:07pm EDT

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Facebook Inc Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said on Wednesday that a warning from the FBI on hack-and-leak operations before the Nov. 3 presidential election played a role in its decision to limit the reach of stories from the New York Post that made claims about Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's son.

Zuckerberg said it had seen attempts by Russia, Iran and China to run disinformation campaigns. "One of the threats that the FBI has alerted our companies ... to was the possibility of a hack and leak operation in the days or weeks leading up to this election," he said.

"So you had both public testimony from from the FBI, (inaudible) in private meetings alerts that were given to at least our company, I assume the others as well, that suggested that we be on high alert and sensitivity that if a trove of documents appeared that that we should view that with suspicion that it might be part of a foreign manipulation attempt," he told lawmakers.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz and Katie Paul; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)


Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 80 415 M - -
Net income 2020 23 375 M - -
Net cash 2020 62 594 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 35,1x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 807 B 807 B -
EV / Sales 2020 9,26x
EV / Sales 2021 7,24x
Nbr of Employees 52 534
Free-Float 83,8%
Chart FACEBOOK INC
Duration : Period :
Facebook Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 49
Average target price 298,40 $
Last Close Price 283,29 $
Spread / Highest target 20,0%
Spread / Average Target 5,33%
Spread / Lowest Target -57,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK INC32.39%807 041
TWITTER54.01%40 439
MATCH GROUP, INC.0.00%32 705
LINE CORPORATION0.19%12 462
SINA CORPORATION6.99%2 550
NEW WORK SE-19.52%1 563
