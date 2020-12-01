Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Facebook Inc    FB

FACEBOOK INC

(FB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Facebook : From hate speech to nudity, Facebook's oversight board picks its first cases

12/01/2020 | 09:32am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Facebook logos

(Reuters) - Facebook Inc's independent Oversight Board announced on Tuesday the first six cases where it could overrule the social media company's decisions to remove certain pieces of content from its platforms.

The board, which Facebook created in response to criticism of its handling of problematic content, said it had received 20,000 cases since it opened its doors in October.

Three of the six cases involved content that Facebook removed for breaking hate speech rules.

An Oversight Board spokesman said hate speech cases had been "the most significant proportion" of appeals received.

"Hate speech is an especially difficult area," Jamal Greene, one of the board's co-chairs and a professor at Columbia Law School, told Reuters in an interview. "It's not that easy ... for an algorithm to get the context of" such speech.

In November, Facebook for the first time disclosed numbers on the prevalence of hate speech on the platform, saying that out of every 10,000 content views in the third quarter, 10 to 11 included hate speech.

The global board's other chosen cases involved content removed from Facebook or Instagram for violating rules on adult nudity, dangerous individuals and organizations, and violence and incitement. Greene said they raised "important line-drawing questions." (Link https://www.oversightboard.com/news/719406882003532-announcing-the-oversight-board-s-first-cases-and-appointment-of-trustees to full list of cases)

One case was submitted by Facebook itself. The company said this case highlighted the challenge it faced when dealing with the risks of offline harm caused by misinformation about the COVID-19 pandemic.

Facebook can also ask the board for non-binding policy recommendations, but Greene said it had not yet done so.

The board has opened a week-long public comment period on the first cases, which will be reviewed by five-member panels. There is a 90-day deadline for decisions on the cases to be reached and for Facebook to act on them.

The board, which has been criticized for its limited remit, aims to start hearing cases from users in early 2021 about content that has been left on the site as well as taken down.

This week, a group of Facebook critics dubbed "The Real Facebook Oversight Board" said it would hear three cases not yet eligible for users to take to the official oversight board, including a dispute about the Facebook account of Steve Bannon, President Donald Trump's former adviser.

Asked about this group, a spokeswoman for Facebook's Oversight Board said: "Lots of people have opinions about Facebook. The Oversight Board is focused on making binding decisions and issuing policy recommendations that will hold Facebook to account."

(This story clarifies board's remit in 11th paragraph)

(Reporting by Elizabeth Culliford; Editing by Edmund Blair)

By Elizabeth Culliford


© Reuters 2020
All news about FACEBOOK INC
09:32aFACEBOOK : From hate speech to nudity, Facebook's oversight board picks its firs..
RE
09:07aFacebook-backed digital coin Libra renamed Diem in quest for approval
RE
08:19aFACEBOOK : Oversight Board Selects Case on Armenians in Azerbaijan
PU
08:19aFACEBOOK : Oversight Board Selects Case on Breast Cancer Symptoms and Nudity
PU
08:19aFACEBOOK : Oversight Board Selects Case on a Nazi Quote
PU
08:19aFACEBOOK : Oversight Board Selects Case on Violence Against French People
PU
05:27aU.K. Court Freezes Up to $5 Billion Tied to Alleged Kazakhstan Bank Theft
DJ
11/30Canada plans digital tax in 2022 on global tech giants such as Facebook, Goog..
RE
11/30FACEBOOK : Stepping Up Our Investment in News in the UK
PU
11/30FACEBOOK : Keeping People Safe and Informed About the Coronavirus
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 83 587 M - -
Net income 2020 26 870 M - -
Net cash 2020 63 906 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 29,7x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 789 B 789 B -
EV / Sales 2020 8,67x
EV / Sales 2021 6,80x
Nbr of Employees 56 653
Free-Float 83,8%
Chart FACEBOOK INC
Duration : Period :
Facebook Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 51
Average target price 315,73 $
Last Close Price 276,97 $
Spread / Highest target 35,4%
Spread / Average Target 14,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -56,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK INC34.94%788 892
MATCH GROUP, INC.0.00%37 028
TWITTER45.12%36 899
LINE CORPORATION0.56%12 518
SINA CORPORATION8.51%2 588
NEW WORK SE-11.99%1 726
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ