Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Facebook Inc    FB

FACEBOOK INC

(FB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Facebook : Germany urges quick implementation of EU recovery funds as infections rise

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/06/2020 | 04:57am EDT
German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz presents the federal government's 2021 draft budget, in Berlin

BERLIN (Reuters) - Rising coronavirus infections across Europe are underlining the need to implement the agreed 750 billion euros of EU recovery funds quickly, German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said on Tuesday ahead of talks with fellow finance ministers of the bloc.

EU leaders in July clinched an historic deal on a massive debt-financed stimulus plan for their coronavirus-throttled economies, but they left open details on how quickly the funds should flow and how the bloc would repay the borrowed money.

"The new normal in times of the coronavirus pandemic requires that we remain vigilant and adapt our daily routine to the development of the pandemic," Scholz said ahead of a virtual meeting with his counterparts from other EU member states.

"The sharp rise in infections also underlines the need to implement Europe's ambitious recovery programme timely and to set the right course for Europe's future," added Scholz, whose country currently holds the presidency of the 27-member bloc.

Scholz said the recovery money should help Europe emerge from the crisis stronger, more innovative, more climate friendly, more digital and more united.

"We have made impressive progress on the Recovery and Resilience Facility in very short time. I am confident that we can take the next important step," Scholz said.

He said his goal for the meeting was to come to a political agreement on the regulation text.

Germany wants to ensure that the recovery money is available in 2021.

"It is key for the recovery that member states can use the funds when the crisis is still ongoing," Scholz said.

The finance ministers will also discuss the European Commission's latest proposals for the regulation of crypto-assets and their underlying blockchain technology, used in private sector projects such as Facebook's Libra.

"A sovereign Europe needs both: a strong and competitive digital finance sector and a sound and forward-looking regulatory framework based on European values," Scholz said.

So Europe should seize the opportunities of digital finance, but at the same time it must ensure consumer protection, financial stability and monetary sovereignty, Scholz said.

On the agenda of the meeting is also the Commission's proposal for expanding the bloc's capital market.

"Europe's capital markets are still too fragmented and with Brexit an important market is outside the EU," Scholz said, adding that Europe needed strong capital markets to help financing businesses and to support the economic recovery.

(Reporting by Michael Nienaber; editing by Thomas Seythal and Ed Osmond)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.10% 0.90671 Delayed Quote.7.21%
FACEBOOK INC 1.81% 264.65 Delayed Quote.28.94%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about FACEBOOK INC
04:57aFACEBOOK : Germany urges quick implementation of EU recovery funds as infections..
RE
10/05U.S. HOUSE'S ANTITRUST REPORT HINTS : lawmaker
RE
10/05U.S. House's antitrust report hints at break-up of Big Tech firms -lawmaker
RE
10/05Tech Up As Investors Seek Out Sector Once More -- Tech Roundup
DJ
10/05NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
10/05China's Didi Chuxing partners with WhatsApp for ride-hailing in Brazil
RE
10/05NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
10/05Facebook, Belgian watchdog face off over who should police company
RE
10/05The Covid Economy Carves Deep Divide Between Haves and Have-Nots
DJ
10/05NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 80 179 M - -
Net income 2020 23 254 M - -
Net cash 2020 62 496 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 33,0x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 754 B 754 B -
EV / Sales 2020 8,62x
EV / Sales 2021 6,75x
Nbr of Employees 52 534
Free-Float 83,8%
Chart FACEBOOK INC
Duration : Period :
Facebook Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 49
Average target price 291,00 $
Last Close Price 264,65 $
Spread / Highest target 26,6%
Spread / Average Target 9,96%
Spread / Lowest Target -54,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK INC28.94%753 939
TWITTER47.61%37 316
MATCH GROUP, INC.0.00%29 655
LINE CORPORATION0.56%12 288
SINA CORPORATION6.44%2 539
NEW WORK SE-9.42%1 752
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group