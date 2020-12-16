Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Facebook Inc    FB

FACEBOOK INC

(FB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Facebook : Google secretly gave Facebook perks, data in ad deal, U.S. states allege

12/16/2020 | 11:42pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A Google sign is shown at one of the company's office complexes in Irvine

(Reuters) - Facebook Inc and Alphabet's Google, the two biggest players in online advertising, used a series of deals to consolidate their market power illegally, Texas and nine other states alleged in a lawsuit against Google on Wednesday.

Google and Facebook compete heavily in internet ad sales, together capturing over half of the market globally. The two players agreed in a publicized deal in 2018 to start giving Facebook's advertiser clients the option to place ads within Google's network of publishing partners, the complaint alleged. Executives at the highest level of the companies signed off on the deal, according to the complaint.

For example, a sneaker blog that uses software from Google to sell ads could end up generating revenue from a footwear retailer that bought ads on Facebook.

Google reached similar partnerships with other advertising companies as part of an effort to maintain market share that was internally codenamed Project Jedi, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said.

But what Google did not announce publicly is that it gave Facebook preferential treatment, the complaint alleged. Facebook agreed to back down from supporting competing software, which publishers had developed to dent Google's market power, the complaint said.

"Facebook decided to dangle the threat of competition in Google's face and then cut a deal to manipulate the auction," it said, citing internal communications.

In exchange, the states said, Facebook received various benefits, including access to Google data and policy exceptions that enabled its clients to unfairly get more ads placed than clients of other Google partners could.

Google spokesman Peter Schottenfels described the states' accusations about the ongoing partnership as inaccurate and said that Facebook does not receive special data. Facebook did not respond to requests for comment.

The complaint also alleged that Google and Facebook engaged in fixing prices of ads and have continued to cooperate, though the section was heavily redacted and left it unclear just how and when the companies allegedly used their "market allocation agreement."

However, it said that "given the scope and extensive nature of cooperation between the two companies, Google and Facebook were highly aware that their agreement could trigger antitrust violations. The two companies discussed, negotiated, and memorialized how they would cooperate with one another."

The states did not accuse Facebook of wrongdoing in the complaint.

The U.S. Department of Justice also has been investigating the agreement between the companies as part of its antitrust probe into Google, six people familiar with the investigation said. But the Justice Department, which sued Google over separate conduct in October, has yet to bring any allegations related to the 2018 deal.

A Justice Department spokeswoman did not respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Paresh Dave in Oakland, California, and Katie Paul in Palo Alto, California; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and Christopher Cushing)

By Paresh Dave and Katie Paul


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. -0.22% 1757.19 Delayed Quote.31.19%
FACEBOOK INC 0.04% 275.67 Delayed Quote.34.31%
All news about FACEBOOK INC
04:42aFACEBOOK : Google secretly gave Facebook perks, data in ad deal, U.S. states all..
RE
04:41aTexas, nine U.S. states accuse Google of working with Facebook to break antit..
RE
03:43aFACEBOOK : Genius Media, The Nation sue Google in advertising antitrust lawsuit
RE
03:43aFactbox-U.S. government, state lawsuits pile up against Big Tech market domin..
RE
01:21aFacebook accuses Apple of anticompetitive behavior over privacy changes
RE
01:21aTen states sue Google for abusing market power
RE
12:05aFacebook Wades Into 'Fortnite' Maker's Dispute With Apple -- 4th Update
DJ
12/16FACEBOOK : States Allege Google Cut Deal With Facebook to Rig Online Ad Market -..
DJ
12/16Facebook Wades Into 'Fortnite' Maker's Dispute With Apple -- 3rd Update
DJ
12/16Correction to Warning Signs in the Best Managed Companies Article on Dec. 12 ..
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 83 603 M - -
Net income 2020 27 009 M - -
Net cash 2020 61 362 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 29,5x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 785 B 785 B -
EV / Sales 2020 8,66x
EV / Sales 2021 6,80x
Nbr of Employees 56 653
Free-Float 83,8%
Chart FACEBOOK INC
Duration : Period :
Facebook Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 51
Average target price 318,67 $
Last Close Price 275,67 $
Spread / Highest target 36,0%
Spread / Average Target 15,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK INC34.31%784 847
TWITTER64.81%41 905
MATCH GROUP, INC.87.43%40 121
LINE CORPORATION0.00%12 548
SINA CORPORATION8.69%2 578
NEW WORK SE-8.90%1 845
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ