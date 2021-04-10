Log in
FACEBOOK INC

FACEBOOK INC

(FB)
  Report
Facebook HQ hosts COVID vaccine site

04/10/2021 | 08:29pm EDT
Facebook has expanded into new territory... this time, converting part of its Menlo Park headquarters into a vaccination site.

Many people stayed six feet apart Saturday, as they lined up to be inoculated against COVID-19.

"We're expecting to do about 1,200 every weekend."

Luisa Buada is the CEO of California's Ravenswood Family Health Network - which teamed up with Facebook for this initiative.

"It's so important that we get rid of the COVID virus so people can go back to a normal life."

Local resident Jermaine King jumped at the chance to be vaccinated:

"It's a sense of relief. Right now I've got a close friend in southern California in the ICU with COVID. And he's the same age of me. So to be able to know that I'm protecting myself and protecting others by getting the vaccine, I think it's pretty awesome. It feels good."

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control Prevention said, as of Friday morning, more than 178 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered across the country.

Officials are urging Americans to get a shot as soon as possible... in part, to prevent new variants of COVID-19 from spreading.

The highly contagious variant - first discovered in the UK - has become the most common version of the virus in the U.S. as cases continue to climb.

That's according to CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky - who said this week, daily cases of the virus were up 2.3% from the previous seven-day average.


© Reuters 2021
Chart FACEBOOK INC
© Reuters 2021