Facebook : How We're Making it Easier to Navigate Settings

08/04/2021 | 03:07pm EDT
As part of our ongoing efforts to improve people's experience on Facebook, we've redesigned the Facebook Settings page to make our tools easier to find. We've streamlined the layout, while keeping all the previous settings.

Whether it's managing the ads people see, adjusting sharing settings, or curating an audience for posts, people shouldn't have to think too hard about where to start. That's why we've reduced the number of categories, and renamed them to more closely match people's mental models. Settings are now grouped into six broad categories, each containing several related settings: Account, Preferences, Audience and Visibility, Permissions, Your Information, and Community Standards and Legal Policies.

[Link]

We've also relocated several standalone settings so that they live alongside related settings. For example, the News Feed setting, which previously lived in a smaller category of its own, now lives under Preferences where it is grouped with similar settings. We've also made some improvements to the settings search function, making it easier to find the settings you need if you don't know the exact name or location of the setting you're looking for.

Our research showsthat using more specific and descriptive names makes settings easier to find. That's why we've unbundled the Privacy Settings category and moved the settings previously contained within it into other categories. Finally, to more easily guide you through important privacy and security settings on Facebook, we've added another shortcut to Privacy Checkup, right at the top of the Settings landing page.

As we said in our Privacy Progress updateearlier this year, we strive to design products and features with privacy in mind. Part of that means making information and tools accessible and easy to find. We're confident this new settings page will make it easier for people to visit their settings, find what they came for, and make the changes they want.

The Facebook Settings redesign rolls out August 4 for Android and iOS.

For more information on these changes, check out our Help Center.

Disclaimer

Facebook Inc. published this content on 04 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2021 19:06:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
