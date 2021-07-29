Facebook : Inspiring Adults to Get Back in to Gymnastics

After a devastating injury that cut her gymnastics career short, Lori thought she'd never compete again. A visit to the chiropractor in her 40's changed everything. Lori healed and rededicated herself to gymnastics, and along the way, found a community of likeminded adults passionate about the sport.
