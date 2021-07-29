Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Facebook Inc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FB   US30303M1027

FACEBOOK INC

(FB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Facebook : Inspiring Adults to Get Back in to Gymnastics

07/29/2021 | 10:19am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

After a devastating injury that cut her gymnastics career short, Lori thought she'd never compete again. A visit to the chiropractor in her 40's changed everything. Lori healed and rededicated herself to gymnastics, and along the way, found a community of likeminded adults passionate about the sport.

To see more Community Voices videos visit: https://fb.me/CommunityVoicesVideos

Disclaimer

Facebook Inc. published this content on 29 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2021 14:18:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about FACEBOOK INC
10:32aFACEBOOK : BofA Securities Adjusts Facebook's Price Objective to $425 From $400,..
MT
10:30aFACEBOOK : Raymond James Adjusts Price Target on Facebook to $450 From $415, Mai..
MT
10:19aFACEBOOK : Inspiring Adults to Get Back in to Gymnastics
PU
10:13aSOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Stocks Mixed as Facebook Slides on Revenue Advisory
MT
10:04aFACEBOOK : Credit Suisse Raises Facebook's PT to $500 from $480 After Q2 Results..
MT
10:01aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Earnings reports please investors
09:58aFACEBOOK : Cowen Adjusts Facebook's Price Target to $415 From $400, Keeps Outper..
MT
09:58aFACEBOOK : Canaccord Genuity Adjusts Facebook's Price Target to $420 From $380, ..
MT
09:37aMARKET CHATTER : German Court Rules Against Facebook Over Banned Content
MT
09:33aFACEBOOK : Jefferies Adjusts Facebook's Price Target to $425 From $400, Reiterat..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 118 B - -
Net income 2021 39 966 M - -
Net cash 2021 80 058 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 26,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 058 B 1 058 B -
EV / Sales 2021 8,28x
EV / Sales 2022 6,84x
Nbr of Employees 60 654
Free-Float 83,9%
Chart FACEBOOK INC
Duration : Period :
Facebook Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 51
Last Close Price 373,28 $
Average target price 401,28 $
Spread / Average Target 7,50%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FACEBOOK INC36.65%1 058 422
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY0.00%61 340
TWITTER, INC.29.20%55 708
MATCH GROUP, INC.8.22%44 274
BUMBLE INC.0.00%6 292
NEW WORK SE-9.29%1 685