Facebook : Instagram pauses 'recent' search listings on U.S. site to stop fake election news

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc's Instagram said on
Thursday it was making changes to its image sharing platform for
U.S. users to prevent the spread of misinformation around the
Nov. 3 presidential election.
For users in the United States, Instagram will temporarily
remove the "Recent" tab from hashtag pages starting Thursday, it
said in a statement on Twitter.
"We're doing this to reduce the real-time spread of
potentially harmful content that could pop up around the
election," the statement added.
Instagram's "Recent" tab arranges hashtags in chronological
order and amplifies content. Researchers have cautioned that
automated amplification can lead to the rapid spread of
misinformation on the platform.
The development comes as social media companies face
increasing pressure to combat election-related misinformation
and prepare for the possibility of violence or poll place
intimidation around the Nov. 3 vote.
Earlier this month, Twitter Inc said it will remove
tweets calling for people to interfere with the U.S. election
process or implementation of election results, including through
violence.
Twitter has recently announced several temporary steps to
slow amplification of content: for example, from Oct. 20 to at
least the end of the U.S. election week, global users pressing
"retweet" will be directed first to the "quote tweet" button to
encourage people to add their own commentary.
Twitter said it will also stop surfacing trending topics
without added context. Its decision to hit the brakes on
automated recommendations contrasts with the approach at
Facebook, which has previously boosted promotion of its groups
product.
Separately on Thursday, Facebook acknowledged that a
technical error in its systems caused a number of ads from the
Republican and Democratic parties to be improperly paused.
It was the result of a policy change Facebook announced last
month to block new political ads in the week prior to the
elections. Facebook said it has made updates to enable the
affected ads to run.
