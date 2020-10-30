Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Facebook Inc    FB

FACEBOOK INC

(FB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Facebook : Instagram pauses 'recent' search listings on U.S. site to stop fake election news

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/30/2020 | 12:17am EDT

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc's Instagram said on Thursday it was making changes to its image sharing platform for U.S. users to prevent the spread of misinformation around the Nov. 3 presidential election.

For users in the United States, Instagram will temporarily remove the "Recent" tab from hashtag pages starting Thursday, it said in a statement on Twitter.

"We're doing this to reduce the real-time spread of potentially harmful content that could pop up around the election," the statement added.

Instagram's "Recent" tab arranges hashtags in chronological order and amplifies content. Researchers have cautioned that automated amplification can lead to the rapid spread of misinformation on the platform.

The development comes as social media companies face increasing pressure to combat election-related misinformation and prepare for the possibility of violence or poll place intimidation around the Nov. 3 vote.

Earlier this month, Twitter Inc said it will remove tweets calling for people to interfere with the U.S. election process or implementation of election results, including through violence.

Twitter has recently announced several temporary steps to slow amplification of content: for example, from Oct. 20 to at least the end of the U.S. election week, global users pressing "retweet" will be directed first to the "quote tweet" button to encourage people to add their own commentary.

Twitter said it will also stop surfacing trending topics without added context. Its decision to hit the brakes on automated recommendations contrasts with the approach at Facebook, which has previously boosted promotion of its groups product.

Separately on Thursday, Facebook acknowledged that a technical error in its systems caused a number of ads from the Republican and Democratic parties to be improperly paused.

It was the result of a policy change Facebook announced last month to block new political ads in the week prior to the elections. Facebook said it has made updates to enable the affected ads to run.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh; Editing by Sam Holmes)


share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about FACEBOOK INC
12:17aFACEBOOK : Instagram pauses 'recent' search listings on U.S. site to stop fake e..
RE
10/29Asian shares falter again, poised for first weekly loss since late-September
RE
10/29Asian shares falter again, poised for first weekly loss since late-Sept
RE
10/29Facebook anticipates tougher 2021 even as pandemic boosts ad revenue
RE
10/29Alphabet sales growth revived as advertisers flock back to Google
RE
10/29FACEBOOK : Instagram to suspend recent content amplification to stop spread of f..
RE
10/29Key Takeaways From the Big Tech Earnings
DJ
10/29Big Tech Companies Post Gains as Covid-19 Fuels Shift in Demand -- Update
DJ
10/29Facebook Earnings Report Shows Continued Strength--Update
DJ
10/29Tech earnings tsunami buoys Alphabet, sinks Apple
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 80 415 M - -
Net income 2020 23 375 M - -
Net cash 2020 62 594 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 34,7x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 800 B 800 B -
EV / Sales 2020 9,17x
EV / Sales 2021 7,17x
Nbr of Employees 52 534
Free-Float 83,8%
Chart FACEBOOK INC
Duration : Period :
Facebook Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 49
Average target price 298,40 $
Last Close Price 280,83 $
Spread / Highest target 21,1%
Spread / Average Target 6,25%
Spread / Lowest Target -57,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK INC36.82%762 543
TWITTER51.42%38 278
MATCH GROUP, INC.44.34%30 817
LINE CORPORATION0.75%12 498
SINA CORPORATION6.89%2 549
NEW WORK SE-24.49%1 457
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group