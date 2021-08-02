Log in
    FB   US30303M1027

FACEBOOK INC

(FB)
Facebook : Instagram says some users having issues with platform

08/02/2021 | 05:49pm EDT
Aug 2 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc's Instagram said on Monday some users were facing glitches with its platform and the social media company was working on a fix.

Reports by users showed nearly 6,000 issues on Instagram, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

"Is #instagramdown for you? We're working on it! We know that some people are currently having issues, and we're fixing it ASAP," Instagram tweeted https://twitter.com/InstagramComms/status/1422307429551808512.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from a series of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outages might be affecting a larger number of users. (Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 119 B - -
Net income 2021 40 467 M - -
Net cash 2021 79 259 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 25,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 992 B 992 B -
EV / Sales 2021 7,67x
EV / Sales 2022 6,29x
Nbr of Employees 63 404
Free-Float 84,4%
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 51
Last Close Price 356,30 $
Average target price 411,51 $
Spread / Average Target 15,5%
Managers and Directors
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FACEBOOK INC30.44%1 004 568
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY0.00%58 931
TWITTER, INC.28.81%55 541
MATCH GROUP, INC.5.34%43 097
BUMBLE INC.0.00%6 095
NEW WORK SE-9.46%1 690