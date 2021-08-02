Facebook : Instagram says some users having issues with platform

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc's Instagram said on
Monday some users were facing glitches with its platform and the
social media company was working on a fix.
Reports by users showed nearly 6,000 issues on Instagram,
according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.
"Is #instagramdown for you? We're working on it! We know
that some people are currently having issues, and we're fixing
it ASAP," Instagram tweeted https://twitter.com/InstagramComms/status/1422307429551808512.
Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from
a series of sources, including user-submitted errors on its
platform. The outages might be affecting a larger number of
users.
(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju
Samuel)