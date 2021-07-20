Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Facebook Inc
  News
  Summary
    FB   US30303M1027

FACEBOOK INC

(FB)
  Report
Facebook : Instagram to let users control how much sensitive content they see

07/20/2021 | 01:15pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Silhouettes of mobile users are seen next to a screen projection of Instagram logo in this picture illustration

(Reuters) - Facebook Inc's photo-sharing app Instagram will give users control over how much sensitive content they will see under its "Explore" tab, the company said on Tuesday.

The Explore tab displays popular photos, locations and searches based on the user's interests and allows them to pick from categories such as food, art and travel, among others.

The new feature, called "Sensitive Content Control", will allow users to decide if they want to see more or less of some types of sensitive content that do not necessarily break its rules, such as posts that may be sexually suggestive or violent, the company said.

"We recognize that everybody has different preferences for what they want to see in Explore, and this control will give people more choice over what they see," it said in a post https://about.fb.com/news/2021/07/introducing-sensitive-content-control.

Instagram, like other social media platforms, has long grappled with how to police problematic or harmful content on its platform.

The app has made other changes for users to shape their experience, including adding new tools for people to turn off comments or restrict people from interacting with them.

Social media platforms are investing billions of dollars to bring content creators on their platforms while also pushing to allow safe content on their platforms as competition in the space heats up.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru and Elizabeth Culliford in New York; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 116 B - -
Net income 2021 37 704 M - -
Net cash 2021 84 012 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 25,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 955 B 955 B -
EV / Sales 2021 7,53x
EV / Sales 2022 6,14x
Nbr of Employees 60 654
Free-Float 83,9%
Chart FACEBOOK INC
Duration : Period :
Facebook Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 53
Last Close Price 336,95 $
Average target price 386,28 $
Spread / Average Target 14,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FACEBOOK INC23.35%967 943
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY0.00%110 813
TWITTER, INC.21.92%54 082
MATCH GROUP, INC.6.60%43 833
BUMBLE INC.0.00%7 032
NEW WORK SE-10.71%1 796