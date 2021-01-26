Facebook : Investor Palihapitiya says he wants to be governor of California

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Technology investor Chamath Palihapitiya,
the early Facebook Inc executive and minority owner of
the Golden State Warriors basketball team, threw his hat in the
ring on Tuesday to replace Gavin Newsom as governor of
California.
Palihapitiya, who became a celebrity on Wall Street thanks
to his prolific launch of blank-check acquisition firms, has
been a fierce critic of Newsom on policies such as taxation and
his response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Opponents of Newsom, a Democrat who has served for two
years, are campaigning to gather the 1.5 million signatures
required by March 10 to trigger a recall election to remove him
from office before his term expires in 2023. The recall campaign
has said it has gathered more than 1.2 million signatures so
far.
In a tweet, Palihapitiya told his 800,000-plus followers,
"It's on. #RecallGavinNewsom" accompanied by a link to a website
titled "Chamath for California Governor."
On the site, Palihapitiya argues California is too expensive
and its teachers are underpaid, while lamenting the quality of
the state's schools. His campaign proposals include a 0% state
tax, a guaranteed $70,000 salary for teachers and providing
$2,000 for every new child born in California.
Palihapitiya has launched several special purpose
acquisition companies (SPACs) and merged them with the likes of
space tourism company Virgin Galactic and home-selling
platform Opendoor Technologies Inc.
Asked by one Twitter user what would happen to his
investments and ventures if he became governor, Palihapitiya
replied that he would "keep doing it" but donate profits to
"California pensions."
Palihapitiya worked at Facebook from 2007 until 2011.
A Palihapitiya spokesman had no further comment on his
political ambitions.
