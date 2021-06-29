Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Facebook, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FB   US30303M1027

FACEBOOK, INC.

(FB)
  Report
News 
Summary

Facebook Launches 'Bulletin' With Content Including Newsletters

06/29/2021 | 04:13pm EDT
By Josh Beckerman

Facebook Inc. launched Bulletin, which offers content including newsletters and podcasts.

Facebook said it "looked for creators with a diverse range of topics, perspectives and disciplines as part of a closed beta." Bulletin's offerings include publications from Malcolm Gladwell and Erin Andrews.

The service offers a mix of free and paid content. Facebook said it won't take a cut of the revenue at launch.

Facebook said it launched Bulletin on a separate website "to enable creators to grow their audience in ways that are not exclusively dependent on the Facebook platform."

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-29-21 1612ET

