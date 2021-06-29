Facebook Launches 'Bulletin' With Content Including Newsletters

By Josh Beckerman

Facebook Inc. launched Bulletin, which offers content including newsletters and podcasts.

Facebook said it "looked for creators with a diverse range of topics, perspectives and disciplines as part of a closed beta." Bulletin's offerings include publications from Malcolm Gladwell and Erin Andrews.

The service offers a mix of free and paid content. Facebook said it won't take a cut of the revenue at launch.

Facebook said it launched Bulletin on a separate website "to enable creators to grow their audience in ways that are not exclusively dependent on the Facebook platform."

