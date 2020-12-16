Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Facebook Inc    FB

FACEBOOK INC

(FB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Facebook : Looks for Allies in Privacy Battle With Apple

12/16/2020 | 12:21pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Sarah E. Needleman and Jeff Horwitz

Facebook Inc. said it would assist the company behind popular videogame "Fortnite" in its high-profile legal battle with Apple Inc., as the social-media giant ramps up its own counterattack against what it says are the iPhone maker's self-serving measures cloaked in the interest of privacy.

Facebook has been feuding with Apple for months on issues ranging from prices for paid apps to privacy rule changes. In a blog post Wednesday, Facebook sharpened its criticism of Apple's plan to enable users to restrict apps from collecting personal data, saying those policies could imperil small businesses while potentially benefiting its own bottom line.

Write to Sarah E. Needleman at sarah.needleman@wsj.com and Jeff Horwitz at Jeff.Horwitz@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-16-20 1220ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. -0.23% 127.53 Delayed Quote.65.88%
FACEBOOK INC 0.42% 276.75 Delayed Quote.34.25%
All news about FACEBOOK INC
12:21pFACEBOOK : Looks for Allies in Privacy Battle With Apple
DJ
11:29aFACEBOOK : Speaking Up for Small Businesses
PU
11:12aMARKET CHATTER : Gig Economy Stocks Lower Following Report of Potential Competit..
MT
11:09aMARKET CHATTER : Facebook Reportedly Planning to Push UK Users Away From Europe'..
MT
11:03aFACEBOOK : Personalized Advertising and Privacy Are Not at Odds
PU
10:34aFacebook to test relaunched Instagram Lite in India
RE
07:20aETF PREVIEW : ETFs, Futures Point Higher as Distribution of COVID-19 Vaccine Beg..
MT
07:02aFacebook moves UK users to dodge EU privacy laws
RE
05:50aMARKET CHATTER : Facebook Reportedly Sued by Australian Regulator for Allegedly ..
MT
05:45aCovid-19 Vaccine Trial Volunteers Note Occasional Harsh Side Effects
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 83 598 M - -
Net income 2020 26 999 M - -
Net cash 2020 61 362 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 29,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 785 B 785 B -
EV / Sales 2020 8,65x
EV / Sales 2021 6,80x
Nbr of Employees 56 653
Free-Float 83,8%
Chart FACEBOOK INC
Duration : Period :
Facebook Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 51
Average target price 318,69 $
Last Close Price 275,55 $
Spread / Highest target 36,1%
Spread / Average Target 15,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK INC34.25%784 847
TWITTER64.81%41 905
MATCH GROUP, INC.83.70%40 121
LINE CORPORATION0.00%12 548
SINA CORPORATION8.06%2 578
NEW WORK SE-7.53%1 845
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ