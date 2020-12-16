Facebook : Looks for Allies in Privacy Battle With Apple

By Sarah E. Needleman and Jeff Horwitz

Facebook Inc. said it would assist the company behind popular videogame "Fortnite" in its high-profile legal battle with Apple Inc., as the social-media giant ramps up its own counterattack against what it says are the iPhone maker's self-serving measures cloaked in the interest of privacy.

Facebook has been feuding with Apple for months on issues ranging from prices for paid apps to privacy rule changes. In a blog post Wednesday, Facebook sharpened its criticism of Apple's plan to enable users to restrict apps from collecting personal data, saying those policies could imperil small businesses while potentially benefiting its own bottom line.

