Facebook : Meets Apple in Clash of the Tech Titans -2

In 2017, during the annual gathering of technology and media executives in Sun Valley, Idaho, Mr. Zuckerberg had a face-to-face meeting to confront Mr. Cook about the mounting tensions.

The meeting didn't go well. Mr. Zuckerberg upbraided Mr. Cook about the app-review delays and other problems between the two companies. Mr. Cook appeared unwilling to give ground, and Mr. Zuckerberg felt he was abrasive, according to people debriefed on the conversation.

In early 2018, Facebook revealed that Cambridge Analytica, a firm that helped Donald Trump's presidential campaign, had improperly used the social-media platform's data, amplifying long standing fears about the enormous amount of information it gathers from users.

Asked on MSNBC what he would do if he were Facebook's CEO, Mr. Cook said: "I wouldn't be in this situation."

Current and former Facebook employees said Mr. Cook's comments left many inside the company feeling that Apple was unfairly picking on them, with executives grumbling that Mr. Cook wasn't singling out their social-media rivals in the same way.

Facebook lawyers and communications executives discussed how to drum up antitrust concerns about Apple through lobbying groups, directly appealing to regulators or filing an antitrust lawsuit, according to people familiar with the matter. Mr. Zuckerberg decided it was best not to get publicly aggressive at the time, one of the people said.

As Facebook stewed, Apple introduced during its 2018 software conference new features for iMessage that resembled social-media tools, such as group video chat, while also introducing a privacy tool for its web browser that aimed to limit personal data that apps like Facebook could collect. During the presentation, Apple featured Facebook in its examples of how it worked.

Facebook's own actions were drawing scrutiny by Apple. In 2018, after Apple found that a Facebook data-security app called Onavo violated its data-collection policies, Facebook pulled the app.

In early 2019, after discovering another Facebook app skirting Apple's rules, Apple banned a Facebook research app and a number of internal developer apps used by Facebook employees. The ban of internal Facebook apps severely disrupted the company's operations for a short period.

Apple began working on even more aggressive privacy tools. Last summer, it announced the App Tracking Transparency tool, which hasn't yet been rolled out. As part of its latest operating software, Apple said, it would allow ad tracking only if consumers opt in when they receive a prompt on an iPhone or iPad.

The change means that Facebook or other companies would no longer be able to collect a person's advertising identifier without permission. The ad identifier, a string of numbers, is widely used by digital ad and data brokers to track where users go online.

In the face of pushback from Facebook and others, Apple delayed the rollout of the new tool for a few months, but said late last month it will arrive early this spring.

Facebook said the new tool poses a threat to its business.

"Apple's changes will benefit them, while hurting the industry and the ability for businesses of all sizes to market themselves efficiently and grow through personalized advertising," Facebook wrote in an email to political advertisers in mid-December that was reviewed by the Journal. "We disagree with Apple's approach and solution, yet we have no choice but to show the prompt....If we don't, we believe they will block Facebook and other apps from the App Store which may further harm the businesses and users that rely on our services."

Late last year, Facebook executives, including Mr. Zuckerberg, deliberated joining the high-profile legal battle against Apple by Epic Games Inc., the company behind the popular videogame "Fortnite," which accused Apple of exerting too much control over pricing, a person familiar with the matter said. Apple has said its commission is in line with other app marketplaces.

In December, Facebook said it would assist Epic by providing supporting materials and documents, though it didn't join the lawsuit. That same week, Facebook placed full-page ads on the matter in several newspapers, including the Journal. "We're standing up to Apple for small businesses everywhere," the ads said.

Faced with litigation from the Federal Trade Commission and state attorneys general over allegedly anticompetitive practices, Facebook has argued that competition from Apple and other tech companies show Facebook isn't a monopoly.

Meanwhile, the war of words continues.

Apple's planned privacy changes, Mr. Zuckerberg said late last month, affect "the growth of millions of businesses around the world."

After decrying business models built on algorithms, without naming Facebook, Mr. Cook said: "A social dilemma cannot be allowed to become a social catastrophe."

