Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Facebook Inc    FB

FACEBOOK INC

(FB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Facebook : Myanmar Blocks Facebook Access After Coup

02/04/2021 | 06:11am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Newley Purnell

Myanmar blocked access to Facebook after some users in the country in recent days shared material challenging a Monday military coup that ousted the elected civilian government.

People in the country had been posting to Facebook images of people banging pots and pans in a show of opposition to the coup. Some people were also shown making a three-fingered salute that was a symbol of resistance in "The Hunger Games" books and movies, and adopted by protesters after a 2014 military coup in neighboring Thailand.

Some users in Myanmar also changed their Facebook profile photos in recent days to an image showing a white hand making the gesture, set against a black background.

"Telecom providers in Myanmar have been ordered to temporarily block Facebook," a spokeswoman for Facebook Inc. said Thursday. "We urge authorities to restore connectivity so that people in Myanmar can communicate with family and friends and access important information."

Telenor Myanmar, part of Norway's Telenor Group, said it had complied with a government directive to block Facebook and that it was seeking to restore access to the service as soon as possible.

A spokesman for Myanmar's communications ministry didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

NetBlocks, a London-based organization that monitors internet access, on Thursday said Facebook, Facebook Messenger, and Facebook's Instagram and WhatsApp services were unavailable on state-owned Myanmar Posts and Telecommunications' network.

Facebook is Myanmar's dominant channel for online communications, used by about half of the country's more than 50 million people. As internet access in the developing Southeast Asian nation has boomed, many have embraced the platform. But it has also been linked to violence in the country.

United Nations investigators in a 2018 report called for Gen. Min Aung Hlaing to be prosecuted for genocide over his role in a military campaign the previous year that killed thousands of members of the Rohingya minority and sent some 740,000 fleeing across the border to Bangladesh. Facebook acknowledged its slow response to a torrent of anti-Rohingya hate speech and misinformation on the platform in Myanmar.

The company in 2018 removed hundreds of pages, groups and accounts, some tied to Myanmar's military, that it said had abused its services. A Myanmar military television network page later re-emerged, and after Wall Street Journal queries about it, Facebook removed it on Monday.

Gen. Min Aung Hlaing took charge of the country Monday from its civilian-run government after the military detained elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other members of her party in a raid that morning.

Twitter Inc., which is less popular than Facebook in Myanmar, remained available on Thursday. With Facebook inaccessible, some people used the platform to voice their anger about the coup. "It's great to see the transition from Facebook to Twitter among Myanmar people but it's a shame it has to be under these circumstances," one wrote.

Write to Newley Purnell at newley.purnell@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-04-21 0611ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FACEBOOK INC -0.16% 266.65 Delayed Quote.-2.38%
TELENOR ASA 1.50% 144.9 Real-time Quote.-0.45%
All news about FACEBOOK INC
12:11aFACEBOOK : Myanmar Blocks Facebook Access After Coup
DJ
02/03GameStop Mania Drives Scrutiny of Payments to Online Brokers
DJ
02/03Klobuchar to Introduce Antitrust Bill Raising Bar for Technology Deals
DJ
02/03Australian drone firm reshapes strategy over Google pull-out threat
RE
02/03PRESS RELEASE : Infineon Technologies AG: 2021 -2-
DJ
02/03Parler dismisses its CEO, John Matze
RE
02/03Parler CEO John Matze says he was fired by board
RE
02/03FACEBOOK : Myanmar internet providers block Facebook services after government o..
RE
02/03Telenor says received, alongside the other telecoms, a directive to block fac..
RE
02/03U.S. companies set to post profit growth for Q4, which would defy forecasts
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 108 B - -
Net income 2021 32 526 M - -
Net cash 2021 80 085 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 23,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 759 B 759 B -
EV / Sales 2021 6,32x
EV / Sales 2022 5,06x
Nbr of Employees 58 604
Free-Float 83,9%
Chart FACEBOOK INC
Duration : Period :
Facebook Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 52
Average target price 336,89 $
Last Close Price 266,65 $
Spread / Highest target 40,6%
Spread / Average Target 26,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK INC-2.38%759 331
TWITTER0.79%43 301
MATCH GROUP, INC.-8.64%36 933
LINE CORPORATION0.00%12 518
SINA CORPORATION-0.47%2 520
NEW WORK SE-15.36%1 602
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ