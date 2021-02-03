Facebook : Myanmar state-run internet provider blocks Facebook services

Feb 4 (Reuters) - Myanmar's state-owned internet provider
was blocking access to Facebook Inc-owned services early
on Thursday, the network monitoring group NetBlocks said, days
after the country's military leaders seized power in a coup.
A letter posted online by the Ministry of Communications and
Information overnight said Facebook would be blocked until Feb.
7 for the sake of "stability."
Some Facebook users in Myanmar reported they were not able
to access Facebook services including Instagram and WhatsApp.
Facebook did not have immediate comment. Half of Myanmar’s
53 million people use Facebook, which for many is synonymous
with the internet.
"Concerned with the situation, currently the people who are
troubling the country's stability ... are spreading fake news
and misinformation and causing misunderstanding among people by
using Facebook," the Ministry letter said.
On Tuesday, the military warned against the posting of what
it said were rumors on social media that could incite rioting
and cause instability.
NetBlocks said the block appeared to have been only carried
out by telecom MPT, which says it has 23 million users.
U.N. human rights investigators have previously said hate
speech on Facebook had played a key role in fomenting violence
in Myanmar. The company has said it was too slow to act in
preventing misinformation and hate in the country.
This week, Facebook said it was treating the situation in
Myanmar as an emergency and taking temporary measures to protect
against harm such as removing content that praises or supports
the coup, according to a spokeswoman.
(Reporting by Poppy McPherson and Elizabeth Culliford; editing
by Richard Pullin)