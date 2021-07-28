Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Facebook Inc
  News
  Summary
    FB   US30303M1027

FACEBOOK INC

(FB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Facebook : New York, other states to fight dismissal of antitrust lawsuit against Facebook

07/28/2021 | 10:15am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Facebook logo is displayed on a mobile phone

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - New York and other U.S. states filed a notice on Wednesday saying they will fight the dismissal of an antitrust lawsuit that they launched against Facebook Inc in an appeals court.

In June, a U.S. judge dismissed federal and state antitrust complaints against the social media company that had sought to force it to sell Instagram and WhatsApp.

Judge James Boasberg of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia dismissed the states' lawsuit but said the Federal Trade Commission could refile its complaint.

New York Attorney General Letitia James said the states would press on.

"We filed this notice of appeal because we disagree with the court's decision and must hold Facebook accountable for stifling competition, reducing innovation and cutting privacy protections," she said.

In dismissing the states' lawsuit, Boasberg said they had waited too long to challenge the acquisitions of Instagram and WhatsApp, in 2012 and 2014 respectively.

"We believe the District Court's decision dismissing the states' complaint is correct and look forward to defending the District Court's decision before the Court of Appeals, a Facebook spokesperson said.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz, Editing by Timothy Heritage)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 116 B - -
Net income 2021 37 749 M - -
Net cash 2021 83 997 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 28,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 043 B 1 043 B -
EV / Sales 2021 8,28x
EV / Sales 2022 6,76x
Nbr of Employees 60 654
Free-Float 83,9%
Chart FACEBOOK INC
Duration : Period :
Facebook Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 51
Last Close Price 367,81 $
Average target price 389,19 $
Spread / Average Target 5,81%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FACEBOOK INC34.65%1 042 912
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY0.00%58 203
TWITTER, INC.26.19%54 400
MATCH GROUP, INC.7.27%43 884
BUMBLE INC.0.00%5 901
NEW WORK SE-8.04%1 713