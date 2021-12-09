Log in
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Facebook : Opening Horizon Worlds to Everyone 18+ in the US and Canada

12/09/2021 | 01:12pm EST
  • Horizon Worlds is now available for free to everyone 18+ years old in the US and Canada.
  • We're launching a new 3v3 laser tag game and new mechanics and templates for creators to use when building their own games.

Today, we're making Horizon Worldsavailable for free to everyone 18 years of age or older in the US and Canada. Horizon Worlds is a social VR experience where you can create and explore together. Since launching as an invite-only betalast year, we've been amazed by the community that's begun to form and inspired by the unique experiences they've built.

Our vision for Horizon Worlds is to develop a VR space with best-in-class tools for creators to build words and explore together. To support creators, we announced a $10 million Creator Fundin October. Since then, we launched our first Creator Competition with cash prizes and will announce the winners later this month.

We're also debuting Arena Clash, a new team-based 3v3 laser tag game inside Horizon Worlds. And we're launching new mechanics and templates for creators to use when building their own games. Creators can now modify working scripts to create their own games for the community to play.

Explore Thousands of Worlds Built by Creators

In Horizon Worlds, you're more than just a visitor - you're part of what makes it great. And as Horizon Worlds expands, there's plenty to explore. Here are some of the community's favorites:

  • Pixel Plummet: Explore this retro, arcade-style multiplayer platform battle royale with a vapor wave theme. Just make sure you don't fall! (Creators: Matthias and collaborators SKitter_, OcuLos410, Laex05 and Traveseo)
  • Wand & Broom:Fly high above Townscity on your magic broom with your trusty wand at your side, or just explore the city and hang out with friends. (Creators: TheJohnMclay and collaborators rcdegs, Elastic_Plastic, JHeff.CS, Chrish_Topher_066, Solaris30 and burnbuns)
  • Mark's Riverboat:Grab your friends and enjoy a relaxing ride on the river aboard a triple decker riverboat. (Creators: tMARKbirman and 5andw1ch)

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

We want Horizon Worlds to be a safe and respectful environment, so everyone must follow our Conduct in VR Policy. You have several safety options, including access to your personal Safe Zone at any time through your wrist menu, which lets you take a break and then block, mute or report people. Read more about our safety options in Horizon Worlds.

Horizon Worlds is available to download for free on Quest 2 here(as of January 13, 2022, it will no longer be supported on Quest 1). Learn more on our Oculus blog, and join the official Horizon Worlds Facebook Groupto meet fellow community members, see the latest new worlds being built and kick off a collaboration of your own.

Disclaimer

Meta Platforms Inc. published this content on 09 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 December 2021 18:11:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 118 B - -
Net income 2021 39 899 M - -
Net cash 2021 67 499 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 23,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 920 B 920 B -
EV / Sales 2021 7,24x
EV / Sales 2022 6,01x
Nbr of Employees 68 177
Free-Float 84,5%
Chart FACEBOOK INC
Duration : Period :
Facebook Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 52
Last Close Price 330,56 $
Average target price 403,89 $
Spread / Average Target 22,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FACEBOOK INC21.01%919 538
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY0.00%45 445
MATCH GROUP, INC.-10.31%38 386
TWITTER, INC.-15.57%36 490
BUMBLE INC.0.00%4 862
GREE, INC.40.66%1 333