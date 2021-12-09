Facebook : Opening Horizon Worlds to Everyone 18+ in the US and Canada

Horizon Worlds is now available for free to everyone 18+ years old in the US and Canada.

We're launching a new 3v3 laser tag game and new mechanics and templates for creators to use when building their own games.

Today, we're making Horizon Worldsavailable for free to everyone 18 years of age or older in the US and Canada. Horizon Worlds is a social VR experience where you can create and explore together. Since launching as an invite-only betalast year, we've been amazed by the community that's begun to form and inspired by the unique experiences they've built.

Our vision for Horizon Worlds is to develop a VR space with best-in-class tools for creators to build words and explore together. To support creators, we announced a $10 million Creator Fundin October. Since then, we launched our first Creator Competition with cash prizes and will announce the winners later this month.

We're also debuting Arena Clash, a new team-based 3v3 laser tag game inside Horizon Worlds. And we're launching new mechanics and templates for creators to use when building their own games. Creators can now modify working scripts to create their own games for the community to play.

In Horizon Worlds, you're more than just a visitor - you're part of what makes it great. And as Horizon Worlds expands, there's plenty to explore. Here are some of the community's favorites:

Pixel Plummet: Explore this retro, arcade-style multiplayer platform battle royale with a vapor wave theme. Just make sure you don't fall! (Creators: Matthias and collaborators SKitter_, OcuLos410, Laex05 and Traveseo)

Wand & Broom: Fly high above Townscity on your magic broom with your trusty wand at your side, or just explore the city and hang out with friends. (Creators: TheJohnMclay and collaborators rcdegs, Elastic_Plastic, JHeff.CS, Chrish_Topher_066, Solaris30 and burnbuns)

Mark's Riverboat: Grab your friends and enjoy a relaxing ride on the river aboard a triple decker riverboat. (Creators: tMARKbirman and 5andw1ch)

We want Horizon Worlds to be a safe and respectful environment, so everyone must follow our Conduct in VR Policy. You have several safety options, including access to your personal Safe Zone at any time through your wrist menu, which lets you take a break and then block, mute or report people. Read more about our safety options in Horizon Worlds.

Horizon Worlds is available to download for free on Quest 2 here(as of January 13, 2022, it will no longer be supported on Quest 1). Learn more on our Oculus blog, and join the official Horizon Worlds Facebook Groupto meet fellow community members, see the latest new worlds being built and kick off a collaboration of your own.