Facebook : Pakistani PM writes to Facebook CEO seeking ban on Islamophobic content

ISLAMABAD, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Pakistani Prime Minister Imran
Khan has written a letter to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg
seeking a ban on Islamophobic content on the social networking
site, the government said on Sunday.
In the letter, shared by the Pakistani government on
Twitter, Khan said that "growing Islamophobia" is encouraging
extremism and violence "across the world" - especially through
social media platforms such as Facebook.
"I would ask you to place a similar ban on Islamophobia and
hate against Islam for Facebook that you have put in place for
the Holocaust," Khan said.
(Reporting by Gibran Peshimam;
Editing by Alison Williams)