Facebook : Pakistani PM writes to Facebook CEO seeking ban on Islamophobic content

ISLAMABAD, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Pakistan's prime minister has
written a letter to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg seeking
a ban on Islamophobic content on the site, warning of an
increase in radicalisisation amongst Muslims, the government
said on Sunday.
In the letter, shared by the Pakistani government on
Twitter, Imran Khan said that "growing Islamophobia" is
encouraging extremism and violence across the world --
especially through social media platforms such as Facebook.
"I would ask you to place a similar ban on Islamophobia and
hate against Islam for Facebook that you have put in place for
the Holocaust," Khan said.
Facebook said this month it was updating its hate speech
policy to ban any content that denied or distorted the
Holocaust.
Facebook did not immediately reply to Reuters' request for
comment on Khan's letter.
"One cannot send a message that while hate messages against
some are unacceptable, these are acceptable against others,"
Khan said, adding that this was "reflective of prejudice and
bias that will encourage further radicalisation".
Khan in his letter made reference to the situation in
France, where, he said, Islam was being associated with
terrorism.
Earlier on Sunday, Khan said that French President Emmanuel
Macron had "attacked Islam" by encouraging the display of
cartoons depicting the Prophet Mohammad.
Khan's comments came after Macron paid tribute to a French
history teacher beheaded by an Islamist radical who wanted to
avenge the use of cartoons depicting the Prophet Mohammad in a
class on freedom of expression.
