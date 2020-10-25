Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Facebook Inc    FB

FACEBOOK INC

(FB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Facebook : Pakistani PM writes to Facebook CEO seeking ban on Islamophobic content

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/25/2020 | 03:48pm EDT

ISLAMABAD, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Pakistan's prime minister has written a letter to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg seeking a ban on Islamophobic content on the site, warning of an increase in radicalisisation amongst Muslims, the government said on Sunday.

In the letter, shared by the Pakistani government on Twitter, Imran Khan said that "growing Islamophobia" is encouraging extremism and violence across the world -- especially through social media platforms such as Facebook.

"I would ask you to place a similar ban on Islamophobia and hate against Islam for Facebook that you have put in place for the Holocaust," Khan said.

Facebook said this month it was updating its hate speech policy to ban any content that denied or distorted the Holocaust.

Facebook did not immediately reply to Reuters' request for comment on Khan's letter.

"One cannot send a message that while hate messages against some are unacceptable, these are acceptable against others," Khan said, adding that this was "reflective of prejudice and bias that will encourage further radicalisation".

Khan in his letter made reference to the situation in France, where, he said, Islam was being associated with terrorism.

Earlier on Sunday, Khan said that French President Emmanuel Macron had "attacked Islam" by encouraging the display of cartoons depicting the Prophet Mohammad.

Khan's comments came after Macron paid tribute to a French history teacher beheaded by an Islamist radical who wanted to avenge the use of cartoons depicting the Prophet Mohammad in a class on freedom of expression. (Reporting by Gibran Peshimam in Islamabad; Additional reporting by Lawrence Delevingne; Editing by Alison Williams)


share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about FACEBOOK INC
03:48pFACEBOOK : Pakistani PM writes to Facebook CEO seeking ban on Islamophobic conte..
RE
03:03pFACEBOOK : Prepares Measures For Possible Election Unrest - WSJ
RE
02:22pFACEBOOK : Pakistani PM writes to Facebook CEO seeking ban on Islamophobic conte..
RE
10/24FACEBOOK : demands academics disable ad-targeting data tool
AQ
10/24FACEBOOK : demands academics disable ad-targeting data tool
AQ
10/23FACEBOOK : Correction to Facebook Article
DJ
10/23FACEBOOK : U.S. may file antitrust charges against Facebook as soon as November ..
RE
10/23FACEBOOK : U.S. may file antitrust charges against Facebook as soon as November ..
RE
10/23U.S. judge denies new government bid to remove China's WeChat from U.S. app s..
RE
10/23Facebook, Twitter CEOs to testify post-election - U.S. Senate panel
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 80 315 M - -
Net income 2020 23 319 M - -
Net cash 2020 62 539 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 35,3x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 811 B 811 B -
EV / Sales 2020 9,32x
EV / Sales 2021 7,30x
Nbr of Employees 52 534
Free-Float 83,8%
Chart FACEBOOK INC
Duration : Period :
Facebook Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 49
Average target price 295,95 $
Last Close Price 284,79 $
Spread / Highest target 17,6%
Spread / Average Target 3,92%
Spread / Lowest Target -57,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK INC38.75%811 314
TWITTER57.38%39 784
MATCH GROUP, INC.46.51%31 280
LINE CORPORATION0.37%12 443
SINA CORPORATION7.29%2 559
NEW WORK SE-22.43%1 507
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group