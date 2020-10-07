|
Facebook : Preparing for Election Day
10/07/2020 | 05:35pm EDT
Helping more Americans register and vote
Protecting the integrity of the election by fighting foreign interference, misinformation and voter suppression
Disclaimer
Facebook Inc. published this content on 07 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2020 21:34:03 UTC
|Sales 2020
80 179 M
|Net income 2020
23 254 M
|Net cash 2020
62 496 M
|P/E ratio 2020
|32,2x
|Yield 2020
|Capitalization
737 B
737 B
|EV / Sales 2020
|8,41x
|EV / Sales 2021
|6,57x
|Nbr of Employees
|52 534
|Free-Float
|83,8%
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK INC
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Bullish
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|49
|Average target price
291,72 $
|Last Close Price
258,66 $
|Spread / Highest target
29,5%
|Spread / Average Target
12,8%
|Spread / Lowest Target
-53,6%