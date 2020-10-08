Facebook : Recommended Principles for Regulation or Legislation to Combat Influence Operations
10/08/2020 | 12:05pm EDT
Transparency in Ads: Continue to increase transparency for contributions or expenditures for political advertising.
Reporting on Inauthentic Behavior: Work with industry and civil society experts to develop minimum disclosure frameworks, collaborative development of transparency best practices, and the sharing of lessons learned.
Broad Application: Cover IO broadly, rather than focusing on specific tactics only. Because IO manifests differently on different platforms and in their targeting of traditional media, narrow definitions will likely leave loopholes that attackers can exploit.
Increased Information Sharing: Enable greater information sharing of IO threat signals among tech companies and between platforms, civil society and government, while protecting the privacy of innocent users who may be swept up in these campaigns.
Deterring Violators: Impose economic, diplomatic and/or criminal penalties on the people behind IO campaigns, understanding that different penalties and mitigations apply in foreign and domestic contexts.
Supporting Technical Research: Support private and public innovation and collaboration on technical detection of adversarial threats such as manipulated media, including deepfakes.
Supporting Media and Digital Literacy: Support media and digital literacy efforts to educate people and strengthen societal resilience.