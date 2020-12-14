Log in
FACEBOOK INC

FACEBOOK INC

(FB)
  Report
12/11 04:00:00 pm
273.55 USD   -1.29%
04:03aFACEBOOK : Reddit to buy TikTok rival Dubsmash
RE
12/13Suspected Russian hackers spied on U.S. Treasury emails - sources
RE
12/13NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Facebook : Reddit to buy TikTok rival Dubsmash

12/14/2020 | 04:03am EST
FILE PHOTO: Reddit mascots are displayed at the company's headquarters in San Francisco

(Reuters) - Social network firm Reddit said https://redditblog.com/2020/12/13/reddit-welcomes-video-platform-dubsmash-to-team on Sunday it would buy short-video platform Dubsmash, becoming the latest company to expand in a space dominated by Chinese-owned TikTok.

The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, but a spokeswoman for Reddit said the acquisition was based on a combination of cash and stock.

The success of ByteDance's TikTok has prompted many social media companies to add short-video services to their platforms, with Snapchat Inc rolling out "Spotlight" in November and Facebook Inc launching "Instagram Reels" earlier this year.

Reddit said in a blog post that the deal would give its users, who can already upload and stream videos, access to Dubsmash's editing and short-video creation tools.

The San Francisco-based company added that Dubsmash would maintain its own platform and brand.

Dubsmash's entire team, including co-founders Suchit Dash, Jonas Drüppel and Tim Specht, will join Reddit.

(Reporting by Kartik Mehindru and Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)


© Reuters 2020
