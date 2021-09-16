Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Facebook Inc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FB   US30303M1027

FACEBOOK INC

(FB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Facebook : Removing New Types of Harmful Networks

09/16/2021 | 02:12pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

My team coordinates our cross-company effort to find and stop adversarial actors from targeting people on our platform - from covert influence operations and targeted cyber espionage activity to scammers and spammers. As we've improved our ability to disrupt these networks globally, we have continued to build a deeper understanding of the different types of threats out there - including by authentic users - and how best to counter them. While our work began with tackling inauthentic operations where people hide who's behind them, we have also seen authentic actors engage in adversarial and harmful behaviors on our platform and across the internet. In our recent Threat Report, we called out the trend in which threat actors deliberately blur the lines between authentic and inauthentic activities, making enforcement more challenging across our industry.

Over the past several months, we have been working with teams across Facebook to expand our network disruption efforts so we can address threats that come from groups of authentic accounts coordinating on our platform to causesocial harm. Today, we're sharing our enforcement against a network of accounts, Pages and Groups operated by individuals associated with the Querdenken movement in Germany. In this post, I'll share more about our thinking and the enforcement protocols we put in place to tackle coordinated social harm.

What Is Coordinated Social Harm?

Coordinated social harm campaigns typically involve networks of primarily authentic users who organize to systematically violate our policies to cause harm on or off our platform. We already remove violating content and accounts under our Community Standards, including for incitement to violence; bullying and harassment; or harmful health misinformation.

However, we recognize that, in some cases, these content violations are perpetrated by a tightly organized group, working together to amplify their members' harmful behavior and repeatedly violate our content policies. In these cases, the potential for harm caused by the totality of the network's activity far exceeds the impact of each individual post or account. To address these organized efforts more effectively, we've built enforcement protocols that enable us to take action against the core network of accounts, Pages and Groups engaged in this behavior. As part of this framework, we may take a range of actions, including reducing content reach and disabling accounts, Pages and Groups.

Taking Action Against a Querdenken-Linked Network in Germany

We removed a network of Facebook and Instagram accounts, Pages and Groups for engaging in coordinated efforts to repeatedly violate our Community Standards, including posting harmful health misinformation, hate speech and incitement to violence. We also blocked their domains from being shared on our platform. This network was operated by individuals associated with the Querdenken movement in Germany, which is linked to off-platform violence and other social harms.

The people behind this activity used authentic and duplicate accounts to post and amplify violating content, primarily focused on promoting the conspiracy that the German government's COVID-19 restrictions are part of a larger plan to strip citizens of their freedoms and basic rights. This activity appeared to run across multiple internet services and the broader internet and typically portrayed violence as the way to overturn the pandemic-related government measures limiting personal freedoms. Based on public reporting, this group engaged in physical violence against journalists, police and medical practitioners in Germany.

This network consistently violated our Community Standards against harmful health misinformation, incitement of violence, bullying, harassment and hate speech, and we repeatedly took action against their violating posts. While we aren't banning all Querdenken content, we're continuing to monitor the situation and will take action if we find additional violations to prevent abuse on our platform and protect people using our services.

We have shared information about our findings with industry peers, researchers, law enforcement and policymakers. In doing so, we hope to advance public understanding of this evolving space, including the potential harms to society it represents. In addition, we welcome feedback from the research and expert communities and will continue to refine and strengthen this work against abuse on our platform.

Disclaimer

Facebook Inc. published this content on 16 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2021 18:11:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about FACEBOOK INC
02:19pFacebook shuts down network linked to German anti-COVID group, launches rules..
RE
02:12pFACEBOOK : Removing New Types of Harmful Networks
PU
02:00pFacebook removes network of accounts linked to german anti-covid lockdown "qu..
RE
02:00pFacebook says it will take down networks of real user accounts involved in 'c..
RE
12:01pFACEBOOK : Commits $2 Million Donation to McBride Sisters Collection's SHE CAN F..
PR
12:00pFACEBOOK : rolls out new messaging, business tools for brands
RE
11:46aRussia ramps up pressure on foreign tech firms on eve of election
RE
10:37aExclusive-Facebook to target harmful coordination by real accounts using play..
RE
10:16aFACEBOOK TO TAKE AGGRESSIVE APPROACH : Reuters
MT
10:03aFacebook says it will take more aggressive approach to shut down networks of ..
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FACEBOOK INC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 120 B - -
Net income 2021 40 634 M - -
Net cash 2021 79 290 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 26,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 054 B 1 054 B -
EV / Sales 2021 8,16x
EV / Sales 2022 6,63x
Nbr of Employees 63 404
Free-Float 84,0%
Chart FACEBOOK INC
Duration : Period :
Facebook Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 49
Last Close Price 373,92 $
Average target price 415,96 $
Spread / Average Target 11,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FACEBOOK INC36.89%1 054 247
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY0.00%49 969
TWITTER, INC.14.20%49 243
MATCH GROUP, INC.5.09%43 982
BUMBLE INC.0.00%6 523
NEW WORK SE-17.14%1 541