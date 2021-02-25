Facebook : Response to the Oversight Board's First Set of Recommendations
02/25/2021 | 01:04pm EST
Providing more transparency.
Consolidating and clarifying health misinformation policies. As announced earlier this month, we have consolidated information about health misinformation in aHelp Center article, which we now link to in the Community Standards. We've also clarified our health misinformation policy as part of a larger COVID-19update, including adding more details on our rules and giving examples of the type of false claims we will remove.
Updating Instagram policies.We've updated Instagram's policy on nudity to clarify that health-related nudity is permitted. We will also undertake a more comprehensive update toreflect all the policies we enforce on Instagram today, and give people more information on the relationship between Facebook's Community Standards and Instagram's Community Guidelines.
Launching a Transparency Center.We've been working on a new Transparency Center which we expect to launch in the coming months. It will be a destination for people to get more information about our Community Standards and how we enforce them.
Explaining key terms.We will look for the best way to explain key terms in our Community Standards and share more information about our Dangerous Individuals and Organizations policy.
