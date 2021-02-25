Log in
FACEBOOK INC

(FB)
Facebook : Response to the Oversight Board's First Set of Recommendations

02/25/2021 | 01:04pm EST
  • Providing more transparency.
  • Consolidating and clarifying health misinformation policies. As announced earlier this month, we have consolidated information about health misinformation in a Help Center article, which we now link to in the Community Standards. We've also clarified our health misinformation policy as part of a larger COVID-19 update, including adding more details on our rules and giving examples of the type of false claims we will remove.
  • Updating Instagram policies. We've updated Instagram's policy on nudity to clarify that health-related nudity is permitted. We will also undertake a more comprehensive update to reflect all the policies we enforce on Instagram today, and give people more information on the relationship between Facebook's Community Standards and Instagram's Community Guidelines.
  • Launching a Transparency Center. We've been working on a new Transparency Center which we expect to launch in the coming months. It will be a destination for people to get more information about our Community Standards and how we enforce them.
  • Explaining key terms. We will look for the best way to explain key terms in our Community Standards and share more information about our Dangerous Individuals and Organizations policy.

Disclaimer

Facebook Inc. published this content on 25 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2021 18:03:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 108 B - -
Net income 2021 32 704 M - -
Net cash 2021 78 046 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 23,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 753 B 753 B -
EV / Sales 2021 6,27x
EV / Sales 2022 5,04x
Nbr of Employees 58 604
Free-Float 83,9%
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 52
Average target price 337,99 $
Last Close Price 264,31 $
Spread / Highest target 41,9%
Spread / Average Target 27,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK INC-3.24%752 668
TWITTER32.82%57 252
MATCH GROUP, INC.6.35%42 995
SINA CORPORATION2.05%2 583
NEW WORK SE-22.14%1 487
GREE, INC.-4.79%1 189
