Facebook : Says People Using Messaging And Calling Services In Europe May Notice Some Changes To Features

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc:

* FACEBOOK ANNOUNCES CHANGES TO FACEBOOK MESSAGING SERVICES IN EUROPE

* FACEBOOK- PEOPLE USING MESSAGING AND CALLING SERVICES IN EUROPE OR INTERACTING WITH FRIENDS AND FAMILY IN EUROPE MAY NOTICE SOME CHANGES TO FEATURES

* FACEBOOK- NEEDED TO ADJUST WAY CO'S SERVICES WORK, LIKE FURTHER SEGREGATING MESSAGING DATA FROM OTHER PARTS OF INFRASTRUCTURE

* FACEBOOK,AS PART OF CHANGES TO MESSAGING SERVICES IN EUROPE,SAYS FEATURES LIKE POLLS THAT REQUIRE USE OF MESSAGE CONTENT TO WORK MAY BE DISRUPTED

* FACEBOOK- PRIORITIZED CORE FEATURES, LIKE TEXT MESSAGING AND VIDEO CALLING, AND HAVE MADE SURE THE MAJORITY OF OUR OTHER FEATURES ARE AVAILABLE

* FACEBOOK-EPRIVACY DIRECTIVE IN EU ALSO PROHIBITS MESSAGING AND CALLING SERVICES FROM USING DATA TO PREVENT, DETECT, RESPOND TO CHILD ABUSE MATERIAL

* FACEBOOK SAYS WORKING TO BRING BACK FEATURES AS QUICKLY AS POSSIBLE HELP CENTER HAS UPDATES FOR SOME FEATURES THAT ARE AFFECTED