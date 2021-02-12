Facebook : Single Moms Indonesia

When Maureen got divorced, she felt alone. She started 'Single Moms Indonesia' as a way of finding solidarity during this difficult time.
She recently became one of the first Certified Community Managers on Facebook, passing through a program and an exam. 'I know the future is communities and being certified will definitely give me the much-needed credibility in the eyes of decision-makers/brands who want to start building their own communities.'
