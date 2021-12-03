Log in
Facebook : Steps To Apply A Disclaimer To Your Ads

12/03/2021 | 02:12pm EST
In a new series called Securing Our Technologies with More Authenticity and Transparency, we take a look at the industry-leading level of transparency we provide around political, electoral and social issue advertising. In our first two posts, we explored the Ad Library and the Ad Authorization process. In this edition, we review how you can create and apply a disclaimer to your ads.

To help increase transparency, all ads about social issues, elections or politics must be clearly labeled with a "Paid for by" disclaimer from the advertiser to communicate the organization or person behind the ad.

When creating a disclaimer, be prepared to:

  1. Enter your organization address
  2. Verify your email address
  3. Verify your phone number

Note: Your website and email domains must match

Submitting disclaimers

Once the new disclaimer(s) are submitted and your organization is confirmed, only those who are also authorized and manage ads can use the approved disclaimer. The turnaround time to review all submitted disclaimers is up to 24 hours, so be sure to plan accordingly.

A Page admin who created a disclaimer will be able to share their approved disclaimers for use on other Pages they manage.

Disclaimers (except for the "Your name" option in the United States) can be owned by multiple Page admins. It's recommended for disclaimers to be co-owned between Page admins in case a disclaimer owner leaves your organization. When all disclaimer owners leave a Page or become unauthorized to run ads about social issues, elections or politics, the disclaimer can't be used on ads. Ads will become inactive until their disclaimers have an assigned authorized owner. Once a disclaimer is reclaimed, the ad will need to be made active again by the advertiser.

We have a responsibility to build secure services that help keep people safe and informed. You can help make this happen by increasing the authenticity and transparency around political, electoral and social issue ads.

If you have questions, reach out to our team.

Disclaimer

Meta Platforms Inc. published this content on 03 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 December 2021 19:11:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
