Facebook : Third Quarter 2021 Follow Up Call

Brian Fitzgerald: Got it. Thanks.

David Wehner: Yes, thanks, Brian.

Stephen Ju: OK. Thank you. So hi, Dave. So …

David Wehner: Hey there.

Stephen Ju: Presumably you're undercounting the events so the advertiser is still getting the

benefits. So kind of similar to what SNAP said the other day. I think the value that

you're providing to the advertisers is probably pretty much the same.

So I was wondering if you can characterize -- I guess for -- I guess the very long tail

advertisers are -- is there a certain percentage in the overall revenue in which

Facebook is acting as principal as well as the agent in terms of spending on behalf of

your clients because they have a certain fixed budget and there's a certain ROI goal

that they're trying to achieve. And in your view you are still delivering on that.

Susan Li: So …

Stephen Ju: I guess in a follow -- yes, go ahead. Yes.

Susan Li: Sorry. Go ahead.

Stephen Ju: And yes, I was just wondering if you can talk about how many business profiles and

how many advertisers you might have ended the third quarter with since it's been a

little while since you guys have updated us with those metrics? Thanks.

Susan Li: So on the first question we're seeing - we're definitely seeing that the data

limitations from ATT are resulting in performance drops in addition to measurement

drops, so I think those are two sort of separate things.

Now the measurement drops are something that we can mitigate, and that's

something that we're actively working on in the short-term, and then the

performance drops are something that we are working on sort of longer-term

mitigations either for in terms of figuring out how to do better modeling with more

limited data or in the longer-term things like our own sort of first-party Shops and

things like that.

The other thing related to the measurement piece is because you're unable to

measure as effectively you're also unable to target as effectively. The explicit

targeting parameters are still available, but a lot of the targeting now is done