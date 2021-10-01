Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Facebook Inc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FB   US30303M1027

FACEBOOK INC

(FB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Facebook : Trump asks Florida judge to force Twitter to restart his account - Bloomberg News

10/01/2021 | 11:37pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Oct 1 (Reuters) - Former U.S. President Donald Trump asked a federal judge in Florida to force Twitter to reinstate his account, Bloomberg News reported late on Friday.

In July Trump sued https://www.reuters.com/world/us/trump-says-he-is-suing-facebook-twitter-google-claiming-bias-2021-07-07 Twitter, Facebook Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google, as well as their chief executives, alleging they unlawfully silence conservative viewpoints.

Trump's request for a preliminary injunction against Twitter was filed late on Friday in Miami, claiming the social media company canceled his account in January under pressure from his political rivals in Congress, the report https://bloom.bg/3B1Xu2I said.

Twitter declined to comment. Trump's representatives did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment outside business hours.

Trump lost his social media megaphone this year after the companies said he violated their policies against glorifying violence.

Hundreds of his supporters launched a deadly assault on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 after Trump in a speech repeating his false claims that his election defeat was the result of widespread fraud, an assertion rejected by multiple courts, state election officials and members of his own administration.

Twitter "exercises a degree of power and control over political discourse in this country that is immeasurable, historically unprecedented, and profoundly dangerous to open democratic debate," Bloomberg quoted the former president's request as saying. (Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by William Mallard)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 2.14% 2730.86 Delayed Quote.55.81%
FACEBOOK INC 1.07% 343.01 Delayed Quote.25.57%
All news about FACEBOOK INC
10/01FACEBOOK : Trump asks Florida judge to force Twitter to restart his account - Bloomberg Ne..
RE
10/01Amazon-backed EV maker Rivian discloses nearly $1 bln losses in IPO filing
RE
10/01U.S. house panel considers bill curbing dual-class stock
RE
10/01FACEBOOK : 'Attractive Earnings Compounder' With Upside From E-Commerce, Fintech, RBC Says
MT
10/01PRIVACY CONVERSATIONS : AI Governance With Privacy Policy Expert Danilo Doneda
PU
10/01VC DAILY : Question: In Fintech, How Much Is Too -2-
DJ
10/01Apple's iPhone privacy changes signal desire to enter advertising -RBC
RE
10/01WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Autumn cold snap
10/01South Korea broadband firm sues Netflix after traffic surge from 'Squid Game'
RE
10/01Ukraine demands sanctions on Russia's Gazprom after Kyiv loses gas imports
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FACEBOOK INC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 119 B - -
Net income 2021 40 387 M - -
Net cash 2021 79 290 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 24,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 967 B 967 B -
EV / Sales 2021 7,43x
EV / Sales 2022 6,02x
Nbr of Employees 63 404
Free-Float 84,0%
Chart FACEBOOK INC
Duration : Period :
Facebook Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 51
Last Close Price 343,01 $
Average target price 416,64 $
Spread / Average Target 21,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FACEBOOK INC25.57%956 891
TWITTER, INC.11.52%48 088
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY0.00%44 371
MATCH GROUP, INC.3.84%43 457
BUMBLE INC.0.00%5 988
NEW WORK SE-24.11%1 381