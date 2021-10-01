Facebook : Trump asks Florida judge to force Twitter to restart his account - Bloomberg News

Oct 1 (Reuters) - Former U.S. President Donald Trump asked a
federal judge in Florida to force Twitter to reinstate
his account, Bloomberg News reported late on Friday.
In July Trump sued https://www.reuters.com/world/us/trump-says-he-is-suing-facebook-twitter-google-claiming-bias-2021-07-07
Twitter, Facebook Inc and Alphabet Inc's
Google, as well as their chief executives, alleging they
unlawfully silence conservative viewpoints.
Trump's request for a preliminary injunction against Twitter
was filed late on Friday in Miami, claiming the social media
company canceled his account in January under pressure from his
political rivals in Congress, the report https://bloom.bg/3B1Xu2I
said.
Twitter declined to comment. Trump's representatives did not
immediately respond to Reuters request for comment outside
business hours.
Trump lost his social media megaphone this year after the
companies said he violated their policies against glorifying
violence.
Hundreds of his supporters launched a deadly assault on the
U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 after Trump in a speech repeating his
false claims that his election defeat was the result of
widespread fraud, an assertion rejected by multiple courts,
state election officials and members of his own administration.
Twitter "exercises a degree of power and control over
political discourse in this country that is immeasurable,
historically unprecedented, and profoundly dangerous to open
democratic debate," Bloomberg quoted the former president's
request as saying.
(Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by William
Mallard)